Leeds will be renewing their rivalry with Sheffield United, who finished rock-bottom of the top flight last season. Chris Wilder’s men will be returning to the Championship alongside Luton Town and Burnley, who were also relegated.

Derby County and Portsmouth are moving up from League One having secured automatic promotion from the third tier. Oxford United will also be competing in the Championship after beating Bolton Wanderers in the League One play-off final.

With the line-up now confirmed, fans can begin casting early predictions regarding promotion and relegation. However, the second tier is notoriously difficult to predict.