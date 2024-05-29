Predicted Championship table for next season with forecasts for Leeds United, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City and Middlesbrough

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 29th May 2024, 10:57 BST
Leeds United’s play-off final defeat to Southampton completed the Championship line-up for the 2024/25 season.

Daniel Farke’s side will once again be competing in the second tier of English football, with Southampton joining Leicester City and Ipswich Town in the Premier League.

Leeds will be renewing their rivalry with Sheffield United, who finished rock-bottom of the top flight last season. Chris Wilder’s men will be returning to the Championship alongside Luton Town and Burnley, who were also relegated.

Derby County and Portsmouth are moving up from League One having secured automatic promotion from the third tier. Oxford United will also be competing in the Championship after beating Bolton Wanderers in the League One play-off final.

With the line-up now confirmed, fans can begin casting early predictions regarding promotion and relegation. However, the second tier is notoriously difficult to predict.

Here is the predicted Championship table for next season, generated by Sky Bet odds.

Title odds: 66/1

1. 24. Oxford United

Title odds: 66/1 Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Title odds: 66/1

2. 23. Plymouth Argyle

Title odds: 66/1 Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Title odds: 40/1

3. 22. Preston North End

Title odds: 40/1 Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Title odds: 40/1

4. 21. Cardiff City

Title odds: 40/1 Photo: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

