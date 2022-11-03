Unsurpringly, his opposite number Mark Fotheringham agreed, saying: “We're definitely not a team at the bottom of the league on performance levels.”

The FiveThirtyEight super-computer says no.

HUGE EXPERIENCE: Tony Mowbray's Sunderland were made to work very hard for victory at Huddersfield Town

It predicts Huddersfield will finish bottom of this season's Championship as one of three Yorkshire clubs relegated.

Fotheringham is targeting 50 points for survival this season, the accepted mark to avoid Championship relegation, but the machine thinks even that will not save them, despite history suggesting it should.

It also does not believe new Hull City coach Liam Rosenior will be able to save them from relegation.

Position Team Points 20 Cardiff City 55 21 Wigan Athletic 51 22 Hull City 49 23 Rotherham United 48 24 Huddersfield Town 47

It has the Terriers on 47 points, the Tigers on 49.

Sandwiched between them it has a collapse for Rotherham United from 14th in the table now to 23rd after the season's final whistle.

It has more faith in Michael Carrick, predicting a Middlesbrough surge from their perilous position of 19th to 13th by picking up 42 points from the remaining 28 games.