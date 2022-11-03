Predictions computer v Tony Mowbray: contrasting views on Huddersfield Town's chances in Championship relegation battle also featuring Hull City, Middlesbrough and Rotherham United
After seeing Huddersfield Town lose 2-0 to Sunderland on Wednesday, visiting manager Tony Mowbray said the Terriers would escape relegation playing that way.
"I'd like to congratulate Huddersfield because if they can play like that every week, they are going to be fine," said the Middlesbrough legend after the flattering win.
Unsurpringly, his opposite number Mark Fotheringham agreed, saying: “We're definitely not a team at the bottom of the league on performance levels.”
The FiveThirtyEight super-computer says no.
It predicts Huddersfield will finish bottom of this season's Championship as one of three Yorkshire clubs relegated.
Fotheringham is targeting 50 points for survival this season, the accepted mark to avoid Championship relegation, but the machine thinks even that will not save them, despite history suggesting it should.
It also does not believe new Hull City coach Liam Rosenior will be able to save them from relegation.
|Position
|Team
|Points
|20
|Cardiff City
|55
|21
|Wigan Athletic
|51
|22
|Hull City
|49
|23
|Rotherham United
|48
|24
|Huddersfield Town
|47
It has the Terriers on 47 points, the Tigers on 49.
Sandwiched between them it has a collapse for Rotherham United from 14th in the table now to 23rd after the season's final whistle.
It has more faith in Michael Carrick, predicting a Middlesbrough surge from their perilous position of 19th to 13th by picking up 42 points from the remaining 28 games.
The super-computer uses a complex mathematical formula explained here. Mowbray has the experience of more than 550 matches as a player and 805 as a manager.