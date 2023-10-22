All Sections
Premier League clubs 'monitoring' Leeds United star linked with Everton and Burnley

Premier League clubs are reportedly monitoring Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 09:10 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2023, 09:10 BST

The winger was linked with the likes of Everton and Burnley during the summer window, although an exit never materialised.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, top flight clubs are keeping tabs on the 21-year-old as the January window approaches.

Writing on X, he said: “Crysencio Summerville with a brace today vs Norwich — he rejected several clubs in the summer to stay at LUFC and feel key player there.

Crysencio Summerville has impressed for Leeds United this season. Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesCrysencio Summerville has impressed for Leeds United this season. Alex Caparros/Getty Images
Crysencio Summerville has impressed for Leeds United this season. Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Bournemouth, Everton and Burnley were all interested and more PL clubs are now monitoring Crysencio towards the January window."

Summerville’s brace completed a dramatic comeback against Norwich City, taking his goal tally for the current campaign to four.

He has started each of Leeds’ last eight Championship games, establishing himself as a key figure under Daniel Farke.

