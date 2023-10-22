Premier League clubs 'monitoring' Leeds United star linked with Everton and Burnley
The winger was linked with the likes of Everton and Burnley during the summer window, although an exit never materialised.
According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, top flight clubs are keeping tabs on the 21-year-old as the January window approaches.
Writing on X, he said: “Crysencio Summerville with a brace today vs Norwich — he rejected several clubs in the summer to stay at LUFC and feel key player there.
“Bournemouth, Everton and Burnley were all interested and more PL clubs are now monitoring Crysencio towards the January window."
Summerville’s brace completed a dramatic comeback against Norwich City, taking his goal tally for the current campaign to four.
He has started each of Leeds’ last eight Championship games, establishing himself as a key figure under Daniel Farke.