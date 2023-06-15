Eyes are immediately drawn to derbies, tense rivalries and clashes that may prove crucial at both the top and bottom of the table. Although dates are subject to change due to broadcasting arrangements, there is still something uniquely exciting about the day fixtures are announced.

With dates now pencilled in, here are six games to look out for during the 2023/24 Premier League season.

Premier League fixtures have been released ahead of the 2023/24 season. Image: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

It is one of the Premier League’s more unconventional rivalries and one that will be revived this season. Sheffield United are back on the top flight after two seasons away, meaning they will once again be doing battle with West Ham. Back in 2007, West Ham relegated Sheffield United with the help of Carlos Tevez, whose Hammers arrival was adjudged to have broken rules over third-party ownership. A dispute ensued between the clubs and there remains some tension.

Chelsea v Arsenal – Saturday, October 21

These two London rivals were not competing closely in the league last season, but the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino as Chelsea boss may well close the gap between the clubs. If both are competing at the top end of the table, this derby may have even more spice.

Liverpool v Everton – Saturday, October 21

The Merseyside derby always has an edge, therefore is always a game worth circling in the calendar when fixtures are announced. Expect crunching tackles, passion in the stands and maybe even a card or six.

Manchester United v Manchester City – Saturday, October 28

When Manchester’s heavyweights collide, it is always fascinating. The blue side of the city has enjoyed more success in recent years and their treble-winning 2022/23 campaign will have only given their arch rivals more motivation to improve.

Manchester City v Liverpool – Saturday, November 25

Both of these clubs will have their eyes on the Premier League trophy, therefore three points in this fixture could prove crucial in the title race. Both clubs have built world-class squads and watching them go head-to-head is truly a treat.

Liverpool v Manchester United – Saturday, December 16