Daniel Farke led Leeds to the Championship title, banishing the ghosts of the club’s Wembley heartbreak 12 months prior.

Burnley were a very close second, having being brought back to life after relegation by Scott Parker.

Sunderland became the third promoted side later on in May, edging past Sheffield United in the play-off final.

Leeds will be hoping to emulate their last post-promotion finish, which saw them surge into the top half in the 2020/21 campaign.

However, one thing the Whites, Clarets and Black Cats all have in common is that survival will be their primary target.

The likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers, West Ham United will be keen to avoid a relegation battle next term, while Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United need to improve considerably after poor bottom-half finishes.

At the top, Liverpool will have their sights set on title retention as rivals such as Manchester City and Arsenal seek to prise it from them.

The BettingLounge.co.uk supercomputer has been deployed to predict how the 2025/26 Premier League season will play out, estimating the outcome of each fixture based on a variety of factors.

The supercomputer then simulates the season 10,000 times and constructs a table from the simulations to rule out anomalies.

Here is what the supercomputer came up with.

