All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Premier League winner odds: Bookmakers predict how title race will unfold for Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Manchester United

The 2023/24 season is fast approaching and Manchester City will be hoping their Premier League dominance continues.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 21st Jul 2023, 11:14 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 11:15 BST

Pep Guardiola’s men have won the title in five of the last six seasons, taking their total top flight title count to nine. However, the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal will be hoping to disrupt their title streak.

The Gunners came closest to besting Manchester City last season and their summer recruitment so far suggests they are keen to come out on top this time round. Declan Rice has arrived from West Ham United, following Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber through the door at the Emirates Stadium.

There will also be hope among fans of the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United that their club can knock the Citizens off their perch. Here are the Premier League winner odds assigned to each top flight club ahead of the new season by Sky Bet.

Here is each Premier League club and their odds to lift the Premier League title this season.

1. Premier League winner odds

Here is each Premier League club and their odds to lift the Premier League title this season. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Odds: 2,500/1

2. Sheffield United

Odds: 2,500/1 Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Odds: 2,500/1

3. Luton Town

Odds: 2,500/1 Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Odds: 1,500/1

4. AFC Bournemouth

Odds: 1,500/1 Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6