The 2023/24 season is fast approaching and Manchester City will be hoping their Premier League dominance continues.

Pep Guardiola’s men have won the title in five of the last six seasons, taking their total top flight title count to nine. However, the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal will be hoping to disrupt their title streak.

The Gunners came closest to besting Manchester City last season and their summer recruitment so far suggests they are keen to come out on top this time round. Declan Rice has arrived from West Ham United, following Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber through the door at the Emirates Stadium.

There will also be hope among fans of the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United that their club can knock the Citizens off their perch. Here are the Premier League winner odds assigned to each top flight club ahead of the new season by Sky Bet.

Premier League winner odds Here is each Premier League club and their odds to lift the Premier League title this season.

Sheffield United Odds: 2,500/1

Luton Town Odds: 2,500/1

AFC Bournemouth Odds: 1,500/1