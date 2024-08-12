Preston North End next manager: Former Hull City boss early frontrunner ahead of ex-Everton and Millwall men

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 12th Aug 2024, 12:21 GMT
Preston North End are on the lookout for a new manager after parting ways with Ryan Lowe.

Lowe, a former Sheffield Wednesday forward, oversaw a home defeat to Sheffield United in the club’s 2024/25 season opener. It proved to be his final fixture at the helm, with an agreement having been struck between Lowe and the club.

The 45-year-old has left by mutual consent, with a caretaker team now in place for upcoming fixtures against Sunderland and Swansea City. A statement issued by Preston read: “Preston North End can confirm that manager Ryan Lowe has left the club by mutual consent.

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter available this week

“Ryan joined the club in December 2021, leading us to 13th, 12th and 10th-placed finishes in his two-and-a-half seasons as the club’s first-team manager. Following discussions that took place on Sunday 11th August, it was mutually agreed that now was an appropriate time for a change to be made.

“Ryan leaves with the thanks of everyone at the club for his hard work, dedication and commitment, and we wish him and his family the very best for the future.

“For the two upcoming fixtures against Sunderland and Swansea City this week, Mike Marsh – accompanied by Peter Murphy and Ched Evans – will be in charge of the team. Arrangements beyond these two fixtures will be announced next week.”

Here are the BetVictor frontrunners to replace Lowe at Deepdale.

Here are the early BetVictor frontrunners to replace Ryan Lowe at Preston North End.

1. Favourites for Preston North End job

Here are the early BetVictor frontrunners to replace Ryan Lowe at Preston North End. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Photo Sales
20/1

2. 12. Nicky Butt

20/1 Photo: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Photo Sales
16/1

3. 11. John Terry

16/1 Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Photo Sales
16/1

4. 10. John O'Shea

16/1 Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Ryan LoweMillwallPreston North EndSwansea CitySunderlandSheffield UnitedSheffield Wednesday
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice