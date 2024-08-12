Lowe, a former Sheffield Wednesday forward, oversaw a home defeat to Sheffield United in the club’s 2024/25 season opener. It proved to be his final fixture at the helm, with an agreement having been struck between Lowe and the club.

“Ryan joined the club in December 2021, leading us to 13th, 12th and 10th-placed finishes in his two-and-a-half seasons as the club’s first-team manager. Following discussions that took place on Sunday 11th August, it was mutually agreed that now was an appropriate time for a change to be made.

“Ryan leaves with the thanks of everyone at the club for his hard work, dedication and commitment, and we wish him and his family the very best for the future.

“For the two upcoming fixtures against Sunderland and Swansea City this week, Mike Marsh – accompanied by Peter Murphy and Ched Evans – will be in charge of the team. Arrangements beyond these two fixtures will be announced next week.”

Here are the BetVictor frontrunners to replace Lowe at Deepdale.