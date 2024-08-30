Preston North End have signed winger Josh Bowler on loan from Nottingham Forest, despite reports of interest from Hull City.

Bowler spent the 2019/20 season on loan at the MKM Stadium, back when he was on the books of Everton. Reports had suggested Hull were keen on a reunion, with Bowler far down the pecking order at Forest.

It was claimed they faced competition from Preston, who are being moulded in the image of their new manager Paul Heckingbottom. The Lilywhites have finalised a swoop for the 25-year-old, signing the former Tigers man on a season-long loan deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has been handed the number 40 shirt and will be available for Preston’s first game back after the international break, against Middlesbrough.

Hull City were linked with Nottingham Forest's Josh Bowler. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Bowler told Preston’s website: “I’m very happy. I’m looking forward to getting started and playing football again and enjoying it. After speaking to the manager about how he wants to play and what his plan is for me, it was really good and it was something I was looking forward to.

“It’s obviously going to be a little bit different to what the fans are used to seeing but it’s going to be exciting because it’s a forward-thinking, aggressive style of play which I’m ready to get playing.

“I’m an out and out attacker. I love attacking. I love beating players, getting on the ball and running with it, and getting fans off their seat which I think is something going out of the game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad