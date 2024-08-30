Preston North End wrap up loan deal for Nottingham Forest winger despite Hull City 'interest'
Bowler spent the 2019/20 season on loan at the MKM Stadium, back when he was on the books of Everton. Reports had suggested Hull were keen on a reunion, with Bowler far down the pecking order at Forest.
It was claimed they faced competition from Preston, who are being moulded in the image of their new manager Paul Heckingbottom. The Lilywhites have finalised a swoop for the 25-year-old, signing the former Tigers man on a season-long loan deal.
He has been handed the number 40 shirt and will be available for Preston’s first game back after the international break, against Middlesbrough.
Bowler told Preston’s website: “I’m very happy. I’m looking forward to getting started and playing football again and enjoying it. After speaking to the manager about how he wants to play and what his plan is for me, it was really good and it was something I was looking forward to.
“It’s obviously going to be a little bit different to what the fans are used to seeing but it’s going to be exciting because it’s a forward-thinking, aggressive style of play which I’m ready to get playing.
“I’m an out and out attacker. I love attacking. I love beating players, getting on the ball and running with it, and getting fans off their seat which I think is something going out of the game.”
Heckingbottom added: “We’re really pleased to get Josh’s loan over the line because he’s a different type of player who adds something new to the squad. He’s experienced at this level and he was really keen to come and work with us, which is a really good sign. He’ll obviously not be available for Saturday’s game but we’re looking forward to getting to work with him throughout the international break.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.