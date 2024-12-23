The outgoing regime at Sheffield United have issued a farewell message following their sale of the club.

A lengthy period of talks was brought to an end earlier today (December 23) as COH Sports Limited confirmed their purchase of the Championship club.

United World Group have completed a full sale of Blades Leisure Limited, club’s parent company, after 11 years of involvement with the South Yorkshire club.

It marks the ushering in of a new era at Bramall Lane, the new owners committing to “enhancing the current organisation with the highest of quality in areas of need, to further improve the club both on and off the pitch”.

A statement signed by outgoing owner Prince Abdullah and chairman Yusuf Giansiracusa has now been issued to supporters.

Their statement read: “After months of challenging negotiations, we are pleased to announce that earlier today, United World Group completed the sale of Blades Leisure Limited, the parent of The Sheffield United Football Club Limited, to COH Sports Limited. We wish the new owners every success in leading United to the Premier League and beyond.

Sheffield United secured promotion to the Premier League in 2023 - but were relegated a year later. | George Wood/Getty Images

“We have been involved in the club since 2013, when we were languishing at the bottom of League One. Six years later, we assumed full ownership and that year won promotion to the Premier League for the first time during our tenure.

“During its maiden season in the Premier League, United placed 9th on the league table. Our second year in the EPL was beset by Covid and relegation but by the end of the 2022/23 season, we were back in the EPL and reached the semi-final of the FA Cup for the second time. We are once again atop the table four points clear of automatic promotion and poised to achieve promotion to the Premier League.

“While the club has experienced ups and downs on the pitch in recent years, we leave the Lane knowing that the club has never been stronger than it is right now. Our investments in the Academy and young talent have all come together this season to see us sitting atop the table with an average squad age of 23 years and nine months and a squad full of international players.

“Our revenues have increased 10-fold and all of our real estate assets are under the club's umbrella. Less apparent to fans but vitally important for the future of the club are the investments we have made in fixed assets. The hotel has been entirely refurbished and brought into compliance with safety codes and is now under Hilton management.

“After years of trying, we have succeeded in buying Cutlers' Corner and Boundary Corner and now own the entire Bramall Lane footprint. The club has also purchased a new training ground in the highly desirable Dore neighbourhood of Sheffield.

“The new first-team training ground will accommodate a new first-team building as well as four full pitches, six 5x5 pitches and other facilities. This acquisition will enable the Academy to qualify for category I status, another important milestone in the long-term growth of the club.

“We depart with mixed feelings. There are many things we won't miss. Owning and managing a football club is much more challenging than you might imagine.

“We shall, however, miss the wonderful and devoted staff at the Lane who selflessly keep our Club running smoothly day-in and day-out and who create a safe environment for you to enjoy matches.

Sheffield United are currently challenging for promotion from the Championship. | Dan Istitene/Getty Images

“We'll miss the coaches and trainers who have supported us, challenged us and helped us bring winning teams to the Lane and to keep them healthy. We'll also miss the players, who have excited us and brought us so many memorable moments.

“Most of all, however, we'll miss you, the fans. A club is nothing without its fans and the greatness of our Blades is a testament to your loyalty and support. Owners and boards come and go but you persist, vibrating the Lane with The Greasy Chip Butty Song and bringing down the Kop with every Blades goal scored.