According to The Star, deals for Troyes defender Yasser Larouci and Hacken winger Benie Traore are “progressing quickly”. The club are reportedly confident of securing their second signing of the summer while on their pre-season tour of Portugal.
22-year-old Larouci is already familiar with English football, having spent nearly four years on the books of Liverpool. He left the Reds in 2021 to join French outfit Troyes, where his form earned him a debut at under-21 level for France.
Traore is a 20-year-old winger currently contracted to Hacken in the Swedish top flight. He already has an Allsvenskan title on his CV and has been capped by the Ivory Coast at under-23 level.
Sheffield United’s first signing of the summer was made last week, when the Blades unveiled Tunisian midfielder Anis Ben Slimane.