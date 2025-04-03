Proud Matt Hamshaw begins healing process at Rotherham United

THE healing process officially began for Rotherham United in Northampton on Tuesday night.

Mention the Cobblers to any seasoned Millers follower and they may just wince.

Famously back in 2003-04, they lost in an FA Cup replay to Northampton and missed out on a money-spinning glamour round-four tie with Manchester United in their pomp.

To many, it marked a watershed moment in the Ronnie Moore era in his first spell in charge. Rotherham’s season petered out and they were relegated in the following campaign with a whimper.

Northampton was hopefully the start of something good for a Rotherham lad in Matt Hamshaw this time around.

He has begun to get a few smiles back on faces already following a joyless season under his predecessor Steve Evans.

The hope is that there will be a few more on Saturday, when Rotherham folk reconvene with one of their own at the helm in Hamshaw, whose side triumphed 2-0 in a memorable opening night in the dug-out at Sixfields.

He said: "I have obviously spoken a lot of myself being a Rotherham fan. It’s getting that message across to them (players), I understand that they all won’t be Rotherham fans, even if I am trying to convince them all to be.

“It’s about what the badge means, represents and stands for and they definitely deserved to wear the badge (on Tuesday).”

Looking ahead to the weekend game with Blackpool at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Hamshaw, first-team coach under Paul Warne at both the Millers and Derby County added: “It’s going to be an interesting day.

"Everything is kind of new and I am really forward to coming home and seeing he crowd again and hopeful, we can get plenty of bums on seats.