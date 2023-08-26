A trio of Yorkshire clubs have been backed for defeats in the Championship.

Five Yorkshire clubs are in action in the second tier today (August 26), with Hull City having already played in front of the Sky Sports cameras this weekend.

Leeds United face a tricky trip to Ipswich Town, while Huddersfield Town are welcoming a familiar face back to the John Smith’s Stadium in Norwich City boss David Wagner.

Leeds United face a tricky trip to Ipswich Town. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Former Leeds and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder David Prutton has issued his predictions for the latest round of Championship fixtures, and is anticipating defeats for three Yorkshire clubs.

He has backed Leeds to suffer a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Ipswich, writing in his Sky Sports column: “Leeds battled to a point against West Brom last week, and were very unfortunate in how they fell behind.

"Credit to them, but the closure of the transfer window cannot come soon enough for Daniel Farke. I’m backing a narrow home win here.”

Prutton has backed Norwich to defeat Huddersfield 2-1, and has issued a similarly bleak prediction for Rotherham United, backing them to lose 2-0.

Elsewhere, he has tipped both Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough to pick up draws on the road.

He said: “It hasn’t been a great start for Rotherham. They’ve conceded more than anyone in the Championship heading into the weekend, and Leicester aren’t the side you’d want to face when you’re a bit leaky at the back.