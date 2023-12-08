QPR v Hull City: Liam Rosenior speaks about futures of standout loanees such as Manchester City prodigy
The Tigers are preparing for a trip to Queens Park Rangers and the R’s have plenty to be wary of. Hull sit sixth in the Championship and among their most impressive performers have been players borrowed from top flight clubs.
Midfielders Tyler Morton and Scott Twine have shone since joining from Liverpool and Burnley respectively, while Ruben Vinagre has stood out since his arrival from Sporting CP. Liam Delap was brought in on loan from Manchester City and has already surpassed his goal tally from last season.
When asked if the club had hope of retaining the loanees next season, Rosenior gave an answer that will have delighted Tigers fans.
As reported by Hull Live, he said: "Yeah, 100 one hundred per cent. We have a chance. We're sixth in the league at the moment. We're in the playoffs. We're in a fight at the top end of the league.
"We don't know what's to come, good or bad. We don't know what's to come at the end of the season. But what I would say is a lot of the job that Acun (Ilicali) and Tan (Kesler) had done previous to me coming in and then I've tried to help it along is our reputation as a football club.
"I'm telling you there's players out there, outstanding players who were really, really interested in joining us because the club is moving in the right direction on and off the pitch.
"So even no matter what happens this season, I hope we have a really successful season and God willing, we end up in a higher league, but if not, we're in a really sound position to go and fight for the best young players in this country in terms of loans because of everything that's happening."
Various promotion-winning campaigns have been spearheaded by star loanees in recent years. Ben White and Tammy Abraham are among those to have helped clubs escape the second tier as loanees.
Rosenior said: “So far with our loan players; Ruben (Vinagre), Scott (Twine), Liam (Delap), Tyler (Morton), the way that they play and the way they conduct themselves, they're not loan players, they care as much as the players who are permanent players here.
"And that's because I think they want to be a part of this journey long term. You know, we sold it to them that we could be successful this year.”