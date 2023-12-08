The Tigers are preparing for a trip to Queens Park Rangers and the R’s have plenty to be wary of. Hull sit sixth in the Championship and among their most impressive performers have been players borrowed from top flight clubs.

When asked if the club had hope of retaining the loanees next season, Rosenior gave an answer that will have delighted Tigers fans.

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior is preparing his side for a trip to Queens Park Rangers. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

As reported by Hull Live, he said: "Yeah, 100 one hundred per cent. We have a chance. We're sixth in the league at the moment. We're in the playoffs. We're in a fight at the top end of the league.

"We don't know what's to come, good or bad. We don't know what's to come at the end of the season. But what I would say is a lot of the job that Acun (Ilicali) and Tan (Kesler) had done previous to me coming in and then I've tried to help it along is our reputation as a football club.

"I'm telling you there's players out there, outstanding players who were really, really interested in joining us because the club is moving in the right direction on and off the pitch.

"So even no matter what happens this season, I hope we have a really successful season and God willing, we end up in a higher league, but if not, we're in a really sound position to go and fight for the best young players in this country in terms of loans because of everything that's happening."

Various promotion-winning campaigns have been spearheaded by star loanees in recent years. Ben White and Tammy Abraham are among those to have helped clubs escape the second tier as loanees.

Rosenior said: “So far with our loan players; Ruben (Vinagre), Scott (Twine), Liam (Delap), Tyler (Morton), the way that they play and the way they conduct themselves, they're not loan players, they care as much as the players who are permanent players here.