It was easy to work out why not even the pouring rain on a miserable day by the Humber could dampen Hull City coach Tim Walter’s mood as he walked laughing and joking into his pre-match press conference.

His side are finally up and running in the Championship, looking to turn his first two wins into three on the trot away to Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday.

But whilst results will always shape the mood of a football club and especially the fans who sacrfrice so much to support them, it was also the details, the behaviours, widening the smile of the anyway usually gregarious German.

That Hull came from behind to beat both Stoke City and Cardiff City was a big tick in the box for a coach who had not see them lead in a game before arriving in the Potteries.

Captain Lewie Coyle encouraging striker Chris Bedia to take a late penalty on Saturday to get him off the mark for the club was another.

In his first public utterances as Hull coach Walter spoke of the importance of human relationships, and evidence of a good dressing room is in front of his glinting eyes.

"We always wanted to do it step by step and the first step was the win away, the second step was a win at home," he says. "But we still have a lot of steps to go because it's a whole staircase, it's a long season. Step by step it's getting better and things are sticking together more.

"The trend is your friend so we have to continue our trend and that's what we'll try do on Tuesday."

HAPPY DAYS: Hull City coach Tim Walter

Another topic Walter is fond of is calling the Tigers a family. He sees his squad behaving that way, and not in the sense that a couple are not speaking to one another over a forgotten anniversary, or others are arguing over who sits where in the car.

"It was a good sign for Coyley to take the ball and give it Chris Bedia, for example, because he wants him to score – that helps us a lot," reflects Walter. "We have to treat each other like a family and that's what they did in this situation.

"Over the whole 90 minutes it was a really good performance in their behaviour, how they treat each other, how they behave on the pitch – not especially in technical and tactical ways, also in between.

"It's more fluid on the pitch. They know each other a bit better.

GESTURE: Lewie Coyle

"Connections on the pitch are really important, but also outside the pitch, to have a relationship to each other, they help each other.

"We are spending a lot of time together so it's even more important we stick together and show our heart and our human relations. That helps us to be successful."

So too does belief in what Walter is trying to do. “Walterball” is designed to be edge-of-the-seat stuff, the sort of football that needs a leap of faith and was always going to take time to come together. Making so many signings so late in the transfer window kept them at the bottom of the staircase even longer.

There will definitely be more setbacks, but at least now the players have hard evidence Walter can take them in the direction he wants to.

OFF THE MARK: Hull City striker Chris Bedia scored his penalty against Cardiff City

"It's about conviction in our game, belief in my players, belief in my style of play," he says. "It's more important to stay strong in heavier situations even if the wind is a bit more rough than usual.

"If you have the willingness and the open mind to do it, everybody can adapt but you need it. It doesn't matter how old they are.

"It's more about having a will to win. That's even better if you have good quality on the pitch.

"I saw how open they were. They did it when we lost games and for me that's the perfect sign that they're really convinced in what we are doing. Now we have to keep going.

"It's a good sign that they never stop working. It shows me they have a good character.

"I was (always) convinced in my squad. For me it was obvious we could do it but not for everyone. I've played this style for a long time.

"I could see positive signs straight away but the players are different, they had to see they could step in (to midfield), that when they get the ball they can drive forward. We did a lot of those things but in the end, especially in the offence, you need to finish it and you need some situations and players who can create something and finally score.

"I try to take everything negative from them and give them all positive things, that's important as a coach to know what the players need. For me it's fine, I have big shoulders."

Having been glad of so many Saturday-to-Saturday weeks early on, suddenly the prospect of three games in a week is more enticing, especially with Mohamed Belloumi passed fit after going off injured at home to Cardiff.

"It's good to have three games in a week but a break after that is also good because we can train more," argues Walter. "I'm happy now to have such a short period to improve ourselves, and afterwards to improve our style of playing, be more together and get to know each other more.

"(After that) they will do even more fighting for each other.”