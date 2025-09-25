Russell Martin was only handed the reins at Ibrox in the summer, bouncing back into management with a three-year deal after being axed by Southampton.

However, less than four months into his tenure, pressure is already mounting on the 39-year-old.

Fans have been left furious by the lacklustre nature of performances which have left the Gers languishing in 11th place in the Scottish Premiership table.

Hopes of challenging Celtic are fading quickly, with a nine-point gap having already opened up. There have also been struggles in Europe, with Rangers set for the Europa League after being dumped out of the Champions League by Club Brugge.

Regarding his tough start to life north of the border, Martin said: “Being a head coach or manager of any team or club is not easy,.

“There’s obviously so many opinions because of the level of interest in this game and what it does to people and how much it means to people.

“I’ve actually, in a perverse way, enjoyed that as well. I think you have to try and find enjoyment in everything.

“We can’t ask any more from the fans, how they’ve been actually inside the stadium and the way they’ve got behind the team when we’re playing in a way that we want to play in.

“I hope the fans are there and they see a performance that is improved from Saturday. I hope we can win the game and build some momentum.”

Bookmakers are already offering odds for Martin’s successor, with a clutch of names familiar to those in Yorkshire featured.

Here are the BetVictor frontrunners to replace Martin as Rangers boss.

Favourites for Rangers job A look at the favourites to land the Rangers job if Russell Martin is axed.