Rangers winger and ex-Manchester City prospect Rabbi Matondo 'spotted' watching Leeds United against Cardiff City

Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo was reportedly in attendance for Leeds United’s league opener against Cardiff City.
Tom Coates
Tom Coates
Published 10th Aug 2023, 10:19 BST
Published 10th Aug 2023, 10:19 BST

Leeds appear to be building a Welsh contingent at Elland Road, with Ethan Ampadu and Daniel James on the books and Joe Rodon being strongly linked with a move to West Yorkshire.

According to Football Insider, sources have said there was another Wales international at Elland Road when Leeds took on Cardiff. Matondo is said to have been in the stands, watching the Whites draw 2-2 with his former club.

Matondo was prised away from the Bluebirds in 2016, when he was recruited by Manchester City. He left the Etihad Stadium for Schalke in 2019, spending three years with the club and having loan spells at Stoke City and Cercle Brugge during that period.

Matondo joined Rangers last year. Image: Mark Runnacles/Getty ImagesMatondo joined Rangers last year. Image: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images
Matondo joined Rangers last year. Image: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

He joined Rangers last year and is currently a teammate of reported Leeds target Glen Kamara. Although Leeds are currently well-stocked on widemen, a move for Matondo would appear logical if Wilfried Gnonto seeks pastures new.

If Matondo was indeed in attendance, he may well have just been watching his former club in action but any appearances at stadiums at this stage of the summer are likely to fuel transfer speculation.

Leeds are now two games into the 2023/24 season, having seen off League One outfit Shrewsbury Town in the Carabao Cup after the draw with Cardiff. They have made three senior signings this summer – Karl Darlow, Sam Byram and Ethan Ampadu.

