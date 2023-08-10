Leeds appear to be building a Welsh contingent at Elland Road, with Ethan Ampadu and Daniel James on the books and Joe Rodon being strongly linked with a move to West Yorkshire.

According to Football Insider, sources have said there was another Wales international at Elland Road when Leeds took on Cardiff. Matondo is said to have been in the stands, watching the Whites draw 2-2 with his former club.

Matondo was prised away from the Bluebirds in 2016, when he was recruited by Manchester City. He left the Etihad Stadium for Schalke in 2019, spending three years with the club and having loan spells at Stoke City and Cercle Brugge during that period.

Matondo joined Rangers last year. Image: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

He joined Rangers last year and is currently a teammate of reported Leeds target Glen Kamara. Although Leeds are currently well-stocked on widemen, a move for Matondo would appear logical if Wilfried Gnonto seeks pastures new.

If Matondo was indeed in attendance, he may well have just been watching his former club in action but any appearances at stadiums at this stage of the summer are likely to fuel transfer speculation.