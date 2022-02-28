Rarmani Edmonds-Green and Mickel Miller close to Rotherham United returns - but not at Shrewsbury Town

Centre-back Edmonds-Green, on loan from Huddersfield Town, has not played since injuring his hamstring against Crewe Alexandra in January. Wing-back Miller has been out since suffering an injury to a similar area a week later.

Both are expected to train with the team ahead of Saturday's League One game against Milton Keynes Dons.

RETURNING: Rarmani Edmonds-Green is getting close to playing for Rotherham United again

On Edmonds-Green, assistant manager Barker said: "He's still got a little bit to go. It's difficult to get match minutes into him so we're trying to replicate a little bit of what he'd be trying to do in a game in training. He came through a bit of a tough session today (Monday) and he's definitely on the mend.

"He certainly won't be involved tomorrow, he will be staying back and doing some training, then back in training with us on Thursday with a view to possibly being involved at the weekend."

On Miller, he said: "He's due to train with us on Thursday, I think. He's done everything he needs to do with the physios but he can work harder with the physios on a Monday when we play on a Tuesday than if he came and worked with us.

"He's going to train with us after the Shrewsbury game with a view to hopefully being involved in the squad in the next couple of days."

Victory tonight will extend the game between Rotherham and the play-off places - the only gap manager Paul Warne says he is really interested in - to 12 points as the Millers catch up their game in hand on the Dons, who are third in the table, ahead of the game at New York Stadium.