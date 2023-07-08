There was something quite poignant about the recent loan departures of Robin Koch and Diego Llorente from Leeds United.

The pair arrived in the summer of 2020, with the club fresh from a momentous and exhilarating title-winning Championship campaign. A new era was being ushered in and no longer were Leeds shopping for EFL-standard players.

Koch and Llorente arrived as senior internationals capped by heavyweights in the world of international football. Frankly, it was supposed to go much differently.

Both showed their talent over the course of Leeds’ three years in the Premier League without ever being the stylishly dependable presences supporters hoped they would be. Three years on, Leeds are back in the Championship and Koch and Llorente have both left on loan.

The summer of 2020 now feels like a lifetime ago for weary Leeds supporters, who watched their club get chewed up and spat out by a division that was generating so much excitement for them this time three years ago.

Following the departures of two high-profile 2020 additions, The Yorkshire Post has rated each of the signings made by Leeds in the 2020 summer transfer window.

1 . Helder Costa - 5/10 Costa's loan deal was made permanent in the summer of 2020. He featured in some memorable matches during the club's first season back in the top flight, but his impact waned and it has been nearly two years since has last made a Leeds appearance.

2 . Illan Meslier - 7/10 His form nosedived towards the end of the 2022/23 season but it was undoubtedly a wise decision to turn his loan deal permanent in 2020. He has delivered some impressive displays during his time at the club and even though his stock may have fallen, the club are likely to make a profit if he moves on this summer.

3 . Joe Gelhardt - 6.5/10 Despite being mostly limited to substitute appearances, the forward known as 'Joffy' certainly played his part in keeping Leeds up during the 2021/22 season. He arguably justified his relatively low price tag during that season alone and fans will be hoping there is more to come from him.

4 . Jack Harrison - 8/10 Once a polarising figure at Elland Road, Harrison has developed into one of the club's most prized assets. Bringing him back to the club on loan with a view to a permanent move in 2020 was a shrewd bit of business.