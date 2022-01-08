Huddersfield Town's Matty Pearson celebrates his late winner at Burnley. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Schofield: Came off second best in a challenge with Wood which saw him leave the field, seemingly with a spot of concussion. Hesitant for the Clarets' opener, but made one sharp save to deny Rodriguez. 6

Pearson: He's had a good couple of weekends in Lancashire. Got the glory with the late winner. 8

Lees: In the wars in the first half and played Rodriguez onside for the opener. More commanding in second half. 7

Sarr: Had some testing moments with Town's backline not looking convincing early on. Improved and had a threat at the other end. 7

Pipa: Showed some early vim in his first start of the season. Faded before being replaced. Had one second half chance. 6

Hogg: Made his return to the side after being out since early November. A little rusty at times. 6

Russell: Had a great chance to mark his first start with a goal, but headed against the post. One brilliant swivel was a highlight. 7

Ruffels: Handed a maiden start for Town and had his moments in second half. 7

Sinani: Produced the one quality first-half moment for Town. Replaced in second period. 6

Rhodes: Had nothing to feed off and you felt for him a bit. 6

Koroma: Frustrating in his decision-making and final option before getting the break he required with his first goal in 18 matches to level it up. Threatened all game. 7

Substitutes: Bilokapic (Schofield 40). Handed a shock debut, but in the event, had little to do. 6

O'Brien (Hogg 57). Helped turn the tide for Town. 7

Holmes (Sinani 59). A very influential half-hour. 8

S Thomas (Pipa 69). Set up both goals and increased his assists tally to ten. Brilliant, Burnley couldn't cope. 9

Ward (Rhodes 70). Helped play his part in the late party. 7