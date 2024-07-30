Richard Wood on why Doncaster Rovers' pre-season optimism feels more realistic this summer

Optimism is everywhere in pre-season and 12 months ago it was rife at Doncaster Rovers. But captain Richard Wood thinks automatic promotion is a more realistic prospect this time around.

The veteran centre-back, who won three promotions with Rotherham United and one with first club Sheffield Wednesday, is in his second year at Doncaster, and has been surprised at how much better pre-season has been.

In terms of matches, Rovers' build-up to the League Two campaign concludes with Wood's testimonial at Rotherham on Saturday.

If the positivity coming from Cantley Park sounds familiar, it is because the mood was so positive last summer too. Grant McCann and his assistant manager Cliff Byrne had returned for a second spell in charge and assembled 12 new players – including Wood – in good time to work on winning promotion.

Wood thought Rovers were in good shape but results said otherwise, an injury-hit squad picking up two points from the first seven games and dropping to 21st in February before a remarkable run saw them qualify for the play-offs.

But he says lessons have been learnt from the good and the bad of 2023-24, making automatic promotion a realistic prospect now.

"That's my full intention and it was when I signed last season," says the 39-year-old. "On reflection and looking at this pre-season, it's completely different, the mindset's completely different, the belief's there.

"The preparation, what we did in the last pre-season to this one, is night and day.

CONFIDENCE: Doncaster Rovers captain Richard Wood

"Even though last pre-season we probably said we felt all right at the time, looking back to what we've done this pre-season, it's been class.

"It's been a lot of hard work, a lot of double sessions, a lot of tactical work as well, but everybody knows their jobs, everybody feels comfortable with what we're doing and how we're training every day.

"There's definitely belief in the dressing room. We feel like we're in a good position. We can talk about it but we just need to make sure we start off well."

There has been no overhaul on the scale of last season, McCann having long since said that Jordan Gibson, Billy Sharp, Joe Sbarra, Harry Clifton, Teddy Sharman-Lowe and Ephraim Yeboah will be the only new faces of this transfer window.

DETERMINATION: Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann

That the majority of the squad were involved in a run of one loss in 19 games and the play-off semi-final second-leg defeat and penalty shoot-out exit which followed gives Wood even more confidence.

"We've all got memories of that and we've also got memories of how we finished the season so we all know what's required,” he argues.

"Pre-season has gone really well, we've all worked really hard, the stats are up massively on the last pre-season – running stats, high-speed running, intensity, accels (accelerations), decels (decelerations), it's all science-related now.

"The lads have played some really good stuff and it's patterns of play and little movements we do. We look really good attacking-wise and we've scored some good goals."

NEW FACE: Doncaster Rovers have added Jordan Gibson to last season's squad but the bulk of it remains in tact

Owen Bailey told The Yorkshire Post he will use the disappointment of the play-offs as “fuel” this season, and Wood is doing the same.

"It took a few days to reflect on it and how disappointed we were but the manager told us straight away we'd be after automatic promotion,” says Wood.

"He wasn't, 'Unlucky lads,' it was just focused straight away on this season which is what he's like and why he's a good manager.

"Players-wise it took everybody a fair while. For me it was a few days trying to focus on my family and having some time with my children to take my focus off football."

But now Wood is hungry to play a full part in the season having missed a large chunk in the middle of his debut campaign with a calf injury.

"I had the view (when I signed) it would just be Saturday to Saturday games but when you're on a good run like we were on last season, I'd been injured and I came back into it at the start of that run and you don't want to miss out," he says.

"I didn't want to give my place up to anybody. I felt all right after the weekend games, the manager would ask me how I was doing and I'd be, 'Play me again.'

"There wasn't a drop in levels. If I'd have dropped on a Tuesday or even the following Saturday I'd have had to re-look at it but I just kept churning out performances.

"The lads in front of me were doing all the work. I did my job defensively but the lads up front were scoring, the lads in front of me were working hard and I just shout at them and tell them what to do.

"I want to play every game, I want to win, I want to get promotion and that's never going to go away, I don't think, it's just can my body keep up to it?

"As long as I can put performances in and contribute to the team, that's why I keep going.

"When that comes away, that's when I'll stop."