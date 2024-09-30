Roses derby stands between Halifax Town and place in FA Cup first round as Yorkshire sides learn their draws
Northern Premier League Guiseley could face a trip to a team with more modest but perhaps more relevant history, whilst Scabrorough Athletic could face a battle of the phoenix clubs.
The Latics twice lost FA Cup replays to Manchester United in the 1990s, and also reached the last four in 1913.
Halfiax drew 1-1 with their Conference neighbours, who play 24 miles away, in September.
Kidderminster Harriers are known as one of non-league football's great giantkillers, and if they can see off Buxton in Tuesday's third qualifying round replay, they will face Guiseley, who knocked Scunthorpe United out in the last round.
Kidderminster beat Birmingham City and Preston North End on their way to 1994's last 16, where they were beaten 1-0 by West Ham United.
They took then-Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers to a 2003 replay and beat Darren Ferguson's Peterborough United 10 years later.
Buxton held Harriers to a 1-1 draw on Saturday.
Scaborough Athletic's reward for defeating Warrington Rylands is a visit from Stockton Town or Chester.
Stockton play in the Northern Premier League Premier Division, but Chester are in the same division as Conference North Scarborough. They are the forerunners of Chester City, wound up in 2010 a year after their second relegation from the Football League this millennium.
York City enter the competition away to Biggleswade, in the northern half of the draw despite playing in Southern League Division One Central.
Farsley Celtic have been given a welcome home draw, against Kettering Town.
Ties in the fourth round qualifying will take place on the weekend of October 12/13.
As well as winning £9,375, the club will be in the first-round draw, alongside teams from Leagues One and Two. Beaten sides will receive £3,150 for the losing clubs.
DRAW: Rushall Olympic v Royston Town or Peterborough Sports; Tamworth v Macclesfield Town; Oldham Athletic v Halifax Town; Hartlepool United v Brackley Town; Farsley Celtic v Kettering Town; Altrincham v Solihull Moors; Fylde v Rochdale; Scarborough Athletic v Stockton Town or Chester; Biggleswade v York City; Harborough Town v Bury; Curzon Ashton v Worksop Town or Kings Lynn Town; Gainsborough Trinity v Boston United; Shifnal Town or Hednesford Town v Gateshead; Biggleswade Town or Alfreton Town v Spennymoor Town; Buxton or Kidderminster Harriers v Guiseley; Taunton Town v Maidenhead United; Margate or Horsham v Gorleston; Aldershot Town v Bath City; Eastleigh v Southend United; Chertsey Town v Sutton United; Boreham Wood v Carshalton Athletic; Haringey Borough or Lowestoft Town v Chippenham Town or Weston Super Mare; Wealdstone v Gosport Borough; Leiston or Hornchurch v Dagenham & Redbridge; Barnet v Chelmsford City; Bishop’s Cleeve or Chesham United v Yeovil Town; Cray Wanderers v Tonbridge Angels; Woking v Slough Town; Forest Green Rovers v Winchester City or Weymouth; Maidstone United v Ebbsfleet United; Plymouth Parkway v Worthing; Braintree Town v Bishop's Stortford.
