Grigg, who picked up a significant hamstring injury on Tuesday, joined the Millers on a year-long loan deal last year.

The 30-year-old has made 29 appearances in all competitions for Rotherham this campaign, scoring six goals.

His contract at parent club Sunderland is up at the end of the campaign, leaving him free to discuss deals with other clubs.

Warne has been impressed by the forward during his time in South Yorkshire and wants the Millers to sign him permanently - whether they are promoted or not.

"Whatever league we are in, I think the football club should try and keep him," said Warne.

"He gets the club, he gets what we are about and he's great to coach. He is an integral part of the dressing.

WILL GRIGG: Rotherham United manager Paul Warne wants to sign the loanee permanently.

"I always like to have four strikers and I would like to think he would be one of them."