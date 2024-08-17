Rotherham United were held to a 0-0 draw by their former manager, as Matt Taylor’s Bristol Rovers frustrated the Millers in a stalemate.

The game marked Taylor’s first return to the New York Stadium since his dismissal and while he could not mastermind a win over his former employers, he did deny them victory. Rotherham enjoyed a plethora of opportunities to break the deadlock but the absence of a clinical edge proved costly.

The opening exchanges were uneventful, as both teams tussled without managing to flex their creative muscles. A wayward header under pressure from Isaac Hutchinson was as close as Bristol Rovers came in the early stages, while Rotherham endured a lengthy wait for their first opportunity.

It came 17 minutes in, when Reece James fed Hakeem Odoffin just inside the box. The midfielder spun away from his marker before pulling the trigger, only to see his effort rattle the post.

Rotherham United missed a raft of opportunities against Bristol Rovers. Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe

It was a chance that appeared to breathe life into the Millers, while also rallying the New York Stadium faithful. A long throw from Alex MacDonald wreaked havoc inside the Gas box and Cameron Humphreys managed to fire a shot away on the swivel.

The defender was mere yards out but Josh Griffiths was equal to it, making a stunning save at point blank range. Reece James persistently looked to find bodies in the box from the left and did so to pick out a sliding Nombe, but Griffiths once again came out on top.

Rotherham’s resurgence stretched the game and before long, both sides were exchanging blows at a rapid rate. The visitors enjoyed chances of their own and went close through Hutchinson following a slick counter-attack.

Nombe was a busy man up front, pinning defenders and working the channels. Despite his endeavour, he found Griffiths impossible to beat. After finding space on the right-hand side of the box, he let fly on the turn but miscued to the relief of scrambling Gas defenders.

The first chance of the second half fell to Christ Tiehi, who looked to cushion a volley home after meeting a corner delivery at the back post. He managed to take the sting out of the cross but could not direct his effort on target from close-range.

Tiehi was fed once again mere minutes later but lifted his shot over, falling backwards as he made contact with the ball. Rotherham continually asked questions of Bristol Rovers, but did so through force rather than precision.

Slick transitions were few and far between but teasing crosses were plentiful, keeping Bristol Rovers busy. The chances kept coming but a breakthrough proved difficult to find.

Jamie McCart joined the growing number of Rotherham players to have gone agonisingly close, clipping the crossbar with a close-range header.

Steve Evans called on the cavalry, introducing Mallik Wilks for his Millers debut alongside Shaun McWilliams. Jordan Hugill and Esapa Osong followed, but the substitutes were unable to give Rotherham the breakthrough they craved.