Rotherham United 2 Lincoln City 1: Steve Evans relief as Sean Raggett provides biggest moment in Millers' season so far - against old club

AN electrical outage delayed kick-off by half an hour at the AESSEAL New York Stadium and for Steve Evans, it’s all about generating enough power to ensure the lights don’t go out on his second coming at Rotherham United in the festive month of December.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was not illuminating by any means, but a win is a win.

One of the classic traditions of the festive period is indulging in watching a repeat or two.

With the final month of 2024 now under way, how everyone connected with the Millers were hankering for that and it has nothing whatsoever to do with re-runs of White Christmas, Porridge, Morecambe and Wise et al.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham United's Mallik Wilks in action in the 2-1 League One win over Lincoln City. Picture: Jim Brailsford.

Not least Evans, desperate to rewind the clock for a bit of winter warmth.

To feted days and nights of plenty in his golden first spell at the AESSEAL New York Stadium. Against the likes of Leeds United, Preston North End and Reading with the town eating out of his hand.

They seem a fair old while ago, but while the Millers are some way off those happier times, there was still some trademark defiance at least to match the belligerence from Evans in his technical area.

And there was joy and certainly manifest relief when Sean Raggett picked the perfect time to break his Millers duck - against his former club to boot - with a close-range header on 77 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The biggest moment in the club’s season to date? Quite possibly in a game which was delicately poised.

‘No more Mr Nice Guy’ was Evans’s pledge ahead of this game having been cajoled to get rid of his softer side by his own gaffer, Tony Stewart.

To thine own self be true. Evans - who did not include Cameron Humphrys, Cohen Bramall and Esapa Osong in his match-day 18 with Jamie McCart and Andre Green named on the bench - kicked every ball and some of his theatrics when decisions didn’t go the hosts way brought back days of yore, as did his constant bellowing to his players and the officials.

The Millers competed much better of late, certainly in the first half and lead thanks to Sam Nombe’s fifth goal of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the restart, Lincoln had the conviction and Jovon Makama’s early leveller forced the Millers - somewhat edgy and unconvincing given recent developments - on the back foot.

But they critically dug in as you have to in such moments and Raggett’s header felt big against Lincoln, who have won just once in 28 games in Rotherham with the run stretching way back to December 1957.

On a cold early winter’s night when the fireside was clearly more inviting to several home fans, given the sparse numbers in the Millers sections, an interval lead was welcome in the circumstances.

Lincoln played more of the pockets of football in open play, but the Millers scored a nice opener in fairness and there looked a bit more aggression in them than of late.

The key moment came 21 minutes in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nombe’s glancing header was well directed, with Imps keeper George Wickens staying at home on his line from an excellent looping cross from Reece James.

It was a mixed half for Nombe, who scored a well-taken goal, but was also careless at times.

He gifted early possession to Ethan Erhahon, who found the returning Ben House, whose cracking drive was tipped over smartly by Dillion Phillips, who also made a couple of other key saves.

After racing out and looking like being stranded in no man’s land a little, he thwarted Jack Moylan at least and also charged out of goal to block House’s effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of the break, Christ Tiehi forced Wickens into work after making a charge towards the goal.

Playing in front of their decent-sized travelling contingent, Lincoln were energised at the start of the second half - and also benefitted from some tactical tinkering from Michael Skubala - and were soon level.

Zac Jules was cautioned for a panicky challenge on House and the Imps were presented with a dangerous free-kick with Jovon Makama slotting home the rebound from close range after Phillips kept out a fiercely struck low drive from Moylan.

Lincoln sensed it was their time and Phillips soon got his angles right to grasp an effort from House, becoming a bit of an irritant to the Millers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end, the hosts needed to liven up, with their first effort seeing Wilks’ strike fly over before Moylan’s screamer flew just wide at the other end.

Lincoln were starting to run things in the way they wanted and the Millers weren’t coming up with the requisite answers.

Evans was on his feet alongside his coaching staff after Nombe went down in the box, but nothing was doing with referee Woods.

His angst was eased soon after when Raggett headed home in relieving fashion following Powell’s delivery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham United: Phillips; Rafferty, Raggett, Jules, James (McCart 95); Odoffin, Tiehi, Powell; Wilks (McWilliams 91); Clarke-Harris, Nombe (MacDonald 92). Substitutes unused: Dawson, Hugill, Green, Hungbo.

Lincoln City: Wickens; Jackson (Jefferies 8), O’Connor, Roughlan; Erhahon; Darikwa, McGrandles, Hamilton (Hackett 46), Moylan (Ring 80); Makama (Cadamarteri 79), House (Draper 66). Substitutes unused: Pardington, McKiernan.

Referee: M Woods (Airdrie).