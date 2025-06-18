DALE Tonge has a lot to thank Matt Hamshaw for.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In his late twenties, Tonge - then a player at Rotherham United - suffered a serious injury and started to wonder what would come next in his working life.

Invariably, it is a worrying time, particularly for seasoned professionals and Tonge was not immune from those stresses and pressures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was then that a door opened to Tonge’s second career in football, in coaching, courtesy of Hamshaw, then a development phase lead coach with his hometown club.

Rotherham United assistant manager Dale Tonge, pictured during his time as number two at Barnsley.

Over a decade on and the pair now find themselves together as manager and assistant at the Millers, their journey having gone full circle.

Now 40, Tonge - who made over 180 appearances for the Millers in six years at the club after leaving Barnsley - told The Yorkshire Post: "Knowing Hammy as a person; he actually got me into coaching so there’s a big connection there.

"When I had a bad injury at Rotherham, he was head of (development phase) coaching at the time and got me into it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s something I have never forgotten. I obviously wasn’t that old, but at the same time, it was a significant injury.

Tonge, pictured during his playing days with Barnsley. Photo by Scott Heavey/Getty Images.

"I did spend a hell of a lot of time on my own and on an evening, Hammy just said: ‘why don’t you come down and see what it’s like and see if you like it’ and literally from the first session, I genuinely got the bug.

"I was coaching from 28 and 12 years later, I am still doing it and loving it.

"There’s been a connection for a long, long time. It’s a really good fit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s a young manager and me being a little bit different (as a person) can hopefully help him and the club moving forward."

For Bolton-upon-Dearne raised Tonge, his coaching journey has certainly been a varied and rewarding one.

He earned his stripes alongside Daniel Stendel at Barnsley, assisting the German during the Reds’ memorable promotion campaign from the third tier in 2018-19.

In his mid-thirties, Tonge later joined up with Stendel at SPL outfit Hearts until the suspension of the Scottish Premier League in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tonge’s six months at the Edinburgh club – who were propped up by fan group Foundation of Hearts in a fraught 2020 - remains an invaluable experience, working with a multi-cultural squad.

With Stendel’s command of the English language being pretty limited back then, there was a particular emphasis on Tonge in terms of communication skills with the club’s board, with the Yorkshireman cultivating a lot of inter-personal skills at what views as a ‘fanatical’ club.

He later linked up with one-time Oakwell team-mate Grant McCann at Peterborough and remained at the club under his successor, Darren Ferguson, which represented something akin to a finishing school.

Tonge continued: "I have had a unique coaching (journey) from a young age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One being language barriers and working with a foreign coach and different styles and totally different dynamics in the working week. All those dynamics have shaped my journey as a coach.

"As a young coach, I have been fortunate to work with people like Daniel to start with, who was full of charisma and had that enthusiasm and was a brilliant coach in his own right.

"I moved up to Hearts with him and then coming back with Grant and Cliff (Byrne), they were two top coaches and Grant has been a brilliant mentor for me as well.

"Darren has just a ridiculous amount of experience in 20 years in management and a lot of promotions which speaks for itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It helps you as a young coach and person and I have nothing but good things to say (about Peterborough)."

Despite the daily commute down the A1 to Peterborough from his South Yorkshire home where he has a young family, it was the challenge of trying to revitalise a club he knows well in the Millers alongside Hamshaw and former team-mate Andy Warrington, which proved the persuasive factor in him heading back to the county. Location didn’t come into it.

Tonge continued: "There’s been a lot of talk about the travel. I did it for three years and another year wouldn’t have had a difference.

"It had to be something that was a new challenge and something to get excited about. Hammy knows what I am like as a character. I am not shy in coming forward, I will give my opinion at the right time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the same time, we have had different educations in our coaching careers. He has spent a hell of a lot of time with Richie (Barker) and Warney (Paul Warne) and they have been really suited as a group of staff and Andy as well.

"I have had a very different one with a foreign approach to start with and then a British approach with different styles of play.