Rotherham United’s assistant manager Paul Raynor was left to rue missed opportunities after their 2-2 draw with Burton Albion.

The Millers had no trouble carving out opportunities against the winless Brewers, but lacked cutting edge at crucial moments.

Failing to capitalise upon spells of dominance invites pressure and Rotherham’s lead was snatched away from them by Jack Cooper-Love in the 71st minute.

Mallik Wilks had an opportunity to score a dramatic winner in the dying embers and the inability to convert is something Raynor believes was symptomatic of a wider issue in the team.

He said: “I expected him to go on and hit the target. As he pulls the trigger, you think 'is he going to bury that into the top corner?'. That would've been fantastic.

“But it was symptomatic of the decision-making. I think if Mallik drives into the box there, the guy's one-v-one, he might draw the other defender.

“He might have slid to Jono (Clarke-Harris) or he ends up opening the goal up for what he did against Huddersfield. Another bad decision in terms of when we get in the final third. That was symptomatic as well.”

Rotherham repeatedly penetrated the Burton defence, only to find themselves unable to get the better of Max Crocombe between the sticks.

Raynor said: “Getting in the final third lots of times, just that final ball, that little bit of quality, maybe the extra pass, the quality of the cross, the quality of the run to get on the end of a cross. Obviously, we'll look back and pick the bones out of that.