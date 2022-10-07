Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor gives an update on Brooke Norton-Cuff and is contemplating 'freshening up' his line-up at Blackburn Rovers

A ‘whirlwind’ week for Taylor, appointed as Paul Warne’s replacement on Tuesday, continues with his second game in charge against Rovers.

Norton-Cuffy, who has enjoyed an excellent start to the campaign after joining the club on loan from Arsenal, will be monitored, with Taylor also conscious of the physical and mental demands placed on the Millers players in the last couple of weeks.

Speaking ahead of his first away game at the helm, Taylor said: "Brooke cramped up towards the end of the game on Wednesday night. I forget - and people forget - he's so young, despite his game and where it is and his physicality.

Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor (right), with Millers chairman Tony Stewart (left).

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would imagine he has not played three games of this intensity in a week of his career to date, so we have to be mindful of where he's at physically.

"Obviously, we have got different players at different ends of the spectrum in their careers. Some towards the latter stages, where we have got to look after them a little bit more and they need more recovery time. While other players are learning their game at Championship level and finding their feet, so to speak.

"We will assess the group and we might have to freshen certain positions up in terms of energy and extra platforms onto that football pitch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: "We will see where the group is at from a mental capacity as well. There's been a lot of meetings this week - not always out own - and there's been a lot going on for this group of players.