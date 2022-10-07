Rotherham United's Grant Hall on Matt Taylor's 'clarity' and his happiness after tough time at Boro

Just as his Millers predecessor was, in fact.

An experienced Championship operator, Hall has worked under several managers at this level at the likes of Middlesbrough and QPR and the opinion of the 30-year-old should count for something.

For Taylor, this week will have been a bit of a whirlwind. The day after his appointment, a home game with Millwall followed, with a turnaround of less than 72 hours before Saturday’s game at Blackburn.

But in his time with the ex-Exeter City chief so far, Hall has been impressed, saying: “The transition has been very fluid. What you see is what you get with both of them (Taylor and Paul Warne) and as a player, that is what you want. You want clarity in what you are doing.

"The gaffer has come in and told us his ideas already. He's obviously had not a lot of time to work. But we will have time going forward and I have been very impressed so far.

"With Warney, it was the same, straight to the point and as a footballer, that's what you need.

"He (Taylor) has only had a short period of time to have a look at us. After Saturday, we have a week to prepare for the next game, so the gaffer and Wayne (Carlisle) will be able to get their ideas across a bit more and work on a few things."

Grant Hall. Picture courtesy of Rotherham United FC.

Despite the exit of the man who brought him to the club on a season-long loan from Boro, Hall is thoroughly enjoying life with the Millers and embracing it after some tough times on Teeeside.

Brighton-born Hall, who has slotted in seamlessly into the Millers backline with the assurance of someone who seems to have been there much longer, added: "Last season was so frustrating for me. I played at the start of the season when (Neil) Warnock was in charge and then Chris Wilder came in and I didn't get an opportunity, which was frustrating.

