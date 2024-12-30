Rotherham United boss Steve Evans on a 'stepping stone' against Stockport County plus 'a terrible decision'

STEVE EVANS believes that Rotherham United’s point against an upwardly-mobile Stockport County outfit can serve as a ‘stepping stone’ for the Millers in the new year.

Evans’s side ended a fraught 2024 with a 1-1 draw against high-flying County and while he was disappointed with the hosts’ lack of attacking gumption in the second period the Scot was pleased with the Millers’ first-half response after going behind to Louie Barry’s 13th-minute opener, with Hakeem Odoffin soon levelling.

Evans, whose eighth-from-bottom side start 2025 at Lincoln City on Wednesday, said: "They (Stockport) are a good side and the best team we’ve played here since Birmingham.

"They started better than us and gave us problems for 15 minutes and we were still sorting ourselves out.

Rotherham United manager Steve Evans barks out the orders to his players in the League One draw against Stockport County. Picture: Jim Brailsford.

"Then, the one player who can find himself in the pocket, caress the ball and put it in the corner is the boy who is leaving Stockport in a few days’ time (Barry). It was a great finish.

"We looked for the reaction and got it and scored from the second phase of a corner. They were screaming for offside, but it was clearly onside. We were the better team up to half time.

"If there was a disappointing aspect for us, it was that we didn’t create in the final third (in the second half) and the quality did not come out of the bag to get that chance.

"But credit to our back five, I thought they stood up and did their job. Overall, I think it’s a stepping stone for us."

Meanwhile, Evans was adamant that County should have been reduced to ten men ahead of the break following a foul from Kyle Wootton on home full-back Joe Rafferty, with the visiting striker already on a booking.

The Millers chief was also angered by referee Leigh Doughty’s failure to award a penalty in added-on time at the end of the game following a challenge in the box on captain Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Evans added: "I thought it was deja-vu with Wrexham (home game in October) when Paul Mullin, on a yellow, smashed our full-back and didn’t get a yellow. "And here, Kyle Wootton did it. For that not to be a yellow card, the referee is not applying the laws. It was a terrible decision.

