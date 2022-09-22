Rotherham United chairman Tony Stewart on the departure of Paul Warne and timetable regarding appointing his successor

The Millers are on the look-out for a new manager following Warne's exit to Derby. The 49-year-old had been at the helm since December 2016.

Stewart told The Yorkshire Post: "We have got a good squad in eighth position with a game in hand.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We look forward to the recruitment and we know the type we are looking for. We will draw up a shortlist and see how we go. It starts today and it will be as long as it takes to get the right candidate.

"Before the news became official, we had something like 30 names.

"We are eager to get the right guy, but not in a hurry to get anyone. We will probably start Tuesday or Wednesday with regard to interviews and shortlist them.

"We have been here before and know what we are looking for.”

Rotherham United chairman Tony Stewart.

On the departure of Warne, he added: "Paul was a good acquisition and made his mark and we wish him well. He is established and I am proud we gave the rookie the opportunity and he took that with both arms and he's done justice to the job.