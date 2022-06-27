EUROPEAN EXPERIENCE: James McCart playing for St Johnstone against Austrian side LASK

The Championship club announced on Friday personal terms had been provisionally agreed, and on Monday the 25-year-old came through a full medical. Barring international clearance and ratification from the relevant bodies, he is now a Miller, signing a three-year-contract.

McCart is a left-footed centre-back who started in Celtic's academy and joined Inverness Caledonian Thistle after loan spells with them, St Mirren and Alloa. His St Mirren contract expires this summer after 18 months with the club.

McCart was part of the Saints side which won the Scottish cup double in 2020-21, and was capped by Scotland at under-19 and under-21 level. St Johnstone's cup success allowed him to make two appearances in last season's Europa League qualifiers, and two in the Conference League version.