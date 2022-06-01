Rotherham United defender attracting interest from several Championship and League One clubs

The 29-year-old was not offered a new deal as the Millers prepare to assemble their squad after securing automatic promotion to the second tier.

MacDonald will become a free agent when his contract expires at the end of this month. However, the former Hull City man has said that a number of clubs from the Championship and League One have enquired about his services.

“My agent has been having discussions with a few Championship clubs and a few League One clubs," he told the Rotherham Advertiser.

IN DEMAND: Rotherham United's Angus MacDonald. Picture: PA Wire.

"I’ve played a lot of seasons in the Championship and would like to be back there.

“It would be amazing to play against Rotherham in the Championship and come up against some familiar faces.”

MacDonald has spent the last chunk of his career in Yorkshire after moving to Barnsley in 2016 before joining Hull and then making the switch to the Millers.

He made 39 appearances for Rotherham during his first season at the club as the Millers were agonisingly relegated on the final day of the 2020-21 Championship season.