Even though wounds were still being licked after relegation last year, there was optimism following the appointment of Steve Evans.

A rebuild was promised and one was delivered, although it was not the one Rotherham needed to secure an immediate return to the Championship.

After Evans was jettisoned, Matt Hamshaw was drafted in as caretaker and performed well enough to land the job on a permanent basis.

He is now preparing for his first pre-season as a manager and will be hoping to see his ranks bolstered before the 2025/26 season kicks off.

Rotherham, like many of their League One counterparts are not blessed with a seemingly bottomless pit of money to use for signings.

The free agent market, therefore, may prove tempting to the Millers. Over the last month, clubs up and down the country have been releasing players and cutting ties.

This means there is now a huge heap of unattached players available to pick up on free transfers.

Wages still need to be paid, but Hamshaw has claimed he will have a competitive budget at his disposal.

He said: “I’m well aware of where we are, we’ll have a competitive budget. I’m sure at times he (Tony Stewart, owner) will say yes to me and times he’ll say no. But this football club has been managed soundly.

“I for one am pleased this club is on a solid structure. There’s some who might have an outside chance of sneaking in. It’s going to be a competitive league again next season as it has been this season.”

Here are 26 free agents Rotherham could potentially target this summer.

1 . Enda Stevens Stoke City have cut the former Sheffield United left-back loose. | Gareth Copley/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Josh McEachran Oxford United have released the former Middlesbrough and Chelsea midfielder. | Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Harry Boyes After a string of League One loans, the attack-minded left-back is leaving Sheffield United. | George Wood/Getty Images Photo: George Wood/Getty Images Photo Sales