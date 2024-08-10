Rotherham United hold talks with Sheffield Wednesday over former Leeds United and Barnsley attacker
It has been a busy summer at the New York Stadium, with Rotherham working at a rapid pace in the transfer market. The squad has been reshaped following relegation to League One, with 13 new faces already through the door.
Rotherham’s 2024/25 campaign begins today (August 10), with a trip to Exeter City. Despite boasting a plethora of options, Evans is not yet finished with his rebuild.
He has confirmed the club have spoken to the Owls about Wilks, who is on the fringes of Danny Rohl’s squad at Hillsborough. Last season, the 25-year-old was afforded just one start in the Championship.
As reported by the Rotherham Advertiser, Evans said: “Yeah, we like Mallik a lot. Probably, at the minute, we can't afford his left boot, never mind his right boot. It just seems to be a breakdown in communications. We can't seem to get a definitive ‘yes’ or ‘no’. We get a 'Well, can you do this? Maybe, maybe not’.”
In May, Wilks was reported to be in the sights of League One sides Charlton Athletic and Reading. He is a product of Leeds United’s academy but left Elland Road having made just one senior appearance for the Whites, in an FA Cup defeat to Sutton United.
Despite his lack of action at Leeds, he had developed senior experience with loan stints at Accrington Stanley, Grimsby Town and Doncaster Rovers. A permanent move to Barnsley followed, although he was not at Oakwell for long.
He joined Hull City on loan midway through his maiden Barnsley campaign, later signing for the Tigers on a permanent basis. Wednesday prised him from the MKM Stadium two years ago, but the attacker has found the net on just three occasions for the Owls.
