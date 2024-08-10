Rotherham United have spoken to Sheffield Wednesday about forward Mallik Wilks, according to Millers boss Steve Evans.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been a busy summer at the New York Stadium, with Rotherham working at a rapid pace in the transfer market. The squad has been reshaped following relegation to League One, with 13 new faces already through the door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham’s 2024/25 campaign begins today (August 10), with a trip to Exeter City. Despite boasting a plethora of options, Evans is not yet finished with his rebuild.

He has confirmed the club have spoken to the Owls about Wilks, who is on the fringes of Danny Rohl’s squad at Hillsborough. Last season, the 25-year-old was afforded just one start in the Championship.

Mallik Wilks has spent the last two years at Sheffield Wednesday. Image: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

As reported by the Rotherham Advertiser, Evans said: “Yeah, we like Mallik a lot. Probably, at the minute, we can't afford his left boot, never mind his right boot. It just seems to be a breakdown in communications. We can't seem to get a definitive ‘yes’ or ‘no’. We get a 'Well, can you do this? Maybe, maybe not’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In May, Wilks was reported to be in the sights of League One sides Charlton Athletic and Reading. He is a product of Leeds United’s academy but left Elland Road having made just one senior appearance for the Whites, in an FA Cup defeat to Sutton United.

Despite his lack of action at Leeds, he had developed senior experience with loan stints at Accrington Stanley, Grimsby Town and Doncaster Rovers. A permanent move to Barnsley followed, although he was not at Oakwell for long.