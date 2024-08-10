Rotherham United hold talks with Sheffield Wednesday over former Leeds United and Barnsley attacker

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 10th Aug 2024, 10:59 GMT
Rotherham United have spoken to Sheffield Wednesday about forward Mallik Wilks, according to Millers boss Steve Evans.

It has been a busy summer at the New York Stadium, with Rotherham working at a rapid pace in the transfer market. The squad has been reshaped following relegation to League One, with 13 new faces already through the door.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rotherham’s 2024/25 campaign begins today (August 10), with a trip to Exeter City. Despite boasting a plethora of options, Evans is not yet finished with his rebuild.

He has confirmed the club have spoken to the Owls about Wilks, who is on the fringes of Danny Rohl’s squad at Hillsborough. Last season, the 25-year-old was afforded just one start in the Championship.

Mallik Wilks has spent the last two years at Sheffield Wednesday. Image: Matt McNulty/Getty ImagesMallik Wilks has spent the last two years at Sheffield Wednesday. Image: Matt McNulty/Getty Images
Mallik Wilks has spent the last two years at Sheffield Wednesday. Image: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter available this week

As reported by the Rotherham Advertiser, Evans said: “Yeah, we like Mallik a lot. Probably, at the minute, we can't afford his left boot, never mind his right boot. It just seems to be a breakdown in communications. We can't seem to get a definitive ‘yes’ or ‘no’. We get a 'Well, can you do this? Maybe, maybe not’.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In May, Wilks was reported to be in the sights of League One sides Charlton Athletic and Reading. He is a product of Leeds United’s academy but left Elland Road having made just one senior appearance for the Whites, in an FA Cup defeat to Sutton United.

Despite his lack of action at Leeds, he had developed senior experience with loan stints at Accrington Stanley, Grimsby Town and Doncaster Rovers. A permanent move to Barnsley followed, although he was not at Oakwell for long.

He joined Hull City on loan midway through his maiden Barnsley campaign, later signing for the Tigers on a permanent basis. Wednesday prised him from the MKM Stadium two years ago, but the attacker has found the net on just three occasions for the Owls.

Related topics:Mallik WilksSteve EvansBarnsleySheffieldMillersNew York Stadium

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice