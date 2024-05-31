Charlton Athletic and Reading among clubs 'racing' to sign Leeds United academy product from Sheffield Wednesday
The 25-year-old has been a bit-part player for the Owls in the Championship and has scored just three goals across his two seasons at Hillsborough. According to Football Insider, Charlton, Reading and Stockport County are all racing to secure his signature.
The aforementioned trio are said to be exploring the possibility of bringing Wilks in on loan or signing him permanently. It it easy to see why League One clubs would target Wilks, considering his track record in the third tier.
A product of the Leeds academy, Wilks has won promotion from League One with both Wednesday and Hull City. He also enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Doncaster Rovers in the division, when he was still on the books of Leeds.
Wilks left Elland Road in 2019, making the move to South Yorkshire to link up with Barnsley. He departed Oakwell at the halfway stage of his debut campaign, joining Hull on loan before signing for the Tigers permanently.
Wednesday came calling in 2022, adding Wilks to their ranks to boost their hopes of escaping the third tier. Last season, he made just one league start for the Owls in their battle against relegation from the Championship.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.