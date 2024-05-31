Charlton Athletic and Reading are reportedly among the clubs keen on signing former Leeds United and Barnsley forward Mallik Wilks from Sheffield Wednesday.

The 25-year-old has been a bit-part player for the Owls in the Championship and has scored just three goals across his two seasons at Hillsborough. According to Football Insider, Charlton, Reading and Stockport County are all racing to secure his signature.

The aforementioned trio are said to be exploring the possibility of bringing Wilks in on loan or signing him permanently. It it easy to see why League One clubs would target Wilks, considering his track record in the third tier.

Sign up to our Sports Editor's Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news.

Mallik Wilks has been a bit-part player for Sheffield Wednesday. Image: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

A product of the Leeds academy, Wilks has won promotion from League One with both Wednesday and Hull City. He also enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Doncaster Rovers in the division, when he was still on the books of Leeds.

Wilks left Elland Road in 2019, making the move to South Yorkshire to link up with Barnsley. He departed Oakwell at the halfway stage of his debut campaign, joining Hull on loan before signing for the Tigers permanently.