Rotherham United hunting leaders as Doncaster Rovers' 'humble arrogance' keeps snowballing
Either side of a half-hour in which Owen Bailey scored the only goal, Rotherham had more of the game at Doncaster Rovers, but are winless in six matches.
It has Hamshaw looking for a defensive leader in the last hours of the transfer window.
"When we did the things we'd worked on all week we were having good 20/25-minute periods,” he said. "Then the players went off the cuff. I don't know if they thought it was a bit too easy.
"We've conceded too many similar goals. I think we need a commanding centre-half with a bit of experience who can galvanise the group a little bit, a leadership role.
"We have to change it quickly. If you don't, there's only one place you end up."
Thimothee Lo-Tutala says there is a "humble arrogance" about a Rovers squad Grant McCann feels have upped their game.
The loan signing of Toyosi Olusanya took them to 10 additions but those in last season's League Two side have stepped up too.
"The club is heading in a really good direction," said goalkeeper Lo-Tutala, in his second loan from Hull City, 12 months apart.
"Credit to those who got us promoted last season because that's really built a snowball effect.
"There's kind of a humble arrogance – we know the quality in the team but we shouldn't get complacent about relying on that.”
McCann stressed: "It's Tom Nixon's first time at this level, George Broadbent, Owen Bailey, Harry Clifton. We knew they would raise their level when we brought them in because we wanted to make sure they were good enough not just to be top of League Two players but also good League One players."