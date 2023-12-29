Rotherham United icon Paul Hurst has been installed as the new joint favourite to take the reins at Bradford City’s League Two rivals Salford City.

Salford are on the lookout for a new head coach following their decision to part company with Neil Wood. The axe was wielded with Salford sitting precariously close to the League Two relegation zone.

Premier League legend Paul Ince emerged as the sole BetVictor favourite to step into Wood’s shoes but he has since been joined as favourite by Hurst. Like Ince, Hurst is out of work having been sacked earlier this year.

The 49-year-old was in charge of Grimsby Town but was given his P45 in October, bringing an end to his third stint in the Mariners dugout. He has also led Shrewsbury Town, Ipswich Town and Scunthorpe United in the EFL.

Paul Hurst was axed by Grimsby Town earlier on in the campaign. Image: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Both Hurst and Ince have been priced at 3/1 to take on the role, putting them above the likes of Dean Holden and current caretaker Simon Wiles.

As a player, Hurst made over 400 appearances for Rotherham and would have retired as a one-club man had it not been for a loan stint at Burton Albion in 2008.