Elsewhere, there are moves upwards for Hull City, Leeds United and Sheffield United.

The latest, with form based on results in all competitions.

1: Rotherham United DWWWDW (unchanged)

Power Rankings: Rotherham United are top of the Yorkshire rankings

Registered a club record in all competitions on Tuesday night with their Papa John’s Trophy progression against Port Vale extending their unbeaten sequence to 17 matches. Outstanding.

Unbeaten since September 11, the Millers are ranked second in League One’s latest six-match guide. Stockport County next in the FA Cup.

2: Hull City LLWWWW (up one)

Football. A funny old game and all that?

Rotherham United's Michael Ihiekwe applauds the fans after the draw at Oxford (Picture: PA)

Not so long back, Hull were on a desperate and grim run. Now they have won four league games in a row for just the second time under Grant McCann and should they win at Reading on Saturday, they will secure a fifth successive league win at this level for the first time since New Year’s Day 2019.

Fourth in the Championship’s latest six-match form guide. Top stuff.

3: Sheffield Wednesday DLWWDL (down one)

Had a bit of a wobble in midweek in the Papa John’s Trophy against Hartlepool, but the Owls’ league form - the overwhelming priority this season and the only one now left - is stout.

Raphinha celebrates his goal from the spot as Leeds United beat Crystal Palace. ( Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

They are ten matches unbeaten since October 2. Ranked sixth in the latest League One form ranks, Wednesday face a serious examination next up at the division’s number one current form in Portsmouth.

4: Leeds United LWDLDW (up two)

Every Premier League win is savoured and Tuesday’s last-gasp victory over Crystal Palace was arguably the most important since Leeds’s return to the big time - on a night when they claimed some precious respite away from the relegation picture.

Plenty more to do, mind - with a big home game with Brentford next up before the big-hitters arrive.

Sheffield United beat Bristol City in Paul Heckingbottom's first game in charge (Picture: SportImage)

United, despite their travails in the autumn, are ranked seventh in the Premier League’s latest six-match form guide.

5: Harrogate Town WLWLWD (unchanged)

Secured an excellent draw at high-flying Swindon at the weekend to continue their very presentable away form in 2021-22.

That will have to continue if they have any hope of progression to the third round of the FA Cup for the first time when they visit Fratton Park this weekend.

6: Sheffield United LDLDWW (up one)

As first days go, Paul Heckingbottom’s first game in charge against Bristol City couldn’t have gone any better.

A victory - and some signs of the Blades of old - as they recorded back-to-back league wins for just the second time this term and registered a third straight clean sheet.

Signs of life and progress, but loads more to do if the Blades are to gatecrash the top six.

7: Huddersfield Town WDLWLL (down three)

A fair few deserved pats on the back this term, but now Town must take some brickbats after a very disappointing home loss to Boro - their second successive reverse.

A derby win at Oakwell would immediately put things back on an even keel for Town, whose away form needs to improve if they are to consolidate their claims to be a play-off aspirant.

8: Middlesbrough LLDDLW (up two)

Secured the first win of the Chris Wilder era in impressive fashion at the John Smith’s Stadium last weekend and are aiming for another milestone on Saturday - by virtue of their maiden Riverside victory under the ex-Sheffield United manager.

Victory last time out against Town was a start, but only that for Boro, ranked a lowly 21st in the Championship’s latest six-match guide. Much work to do.

9: Barnsley LWLLLD (up two)

Small steps is the phrase, small steps.

Registered a first clean sheet since September 18 - and a maiden one away from home this term in the league - in last weekend’s 0-0 draw with fellow strugglers Peterborough, but it is wins that Barnsley need in a busy December if they are to get serious about a ‘Great Escape’ Mk 2.

The Reds, who welcome Huddersfield on Saturday, are ranked 23rd in the division’s latest six-match guide. Not good enough.

10: Bradford City DDDLDL (down two)

Suffered a glum second-half in their replayed FA Cup replay loss at Exeter, with City now winless in eight matches in all competitions, although that should be tempered a little by the fact that they have claimed draws against some of League Two’s better sides.

That said, a draw at lowly Scunthorpe last weekend was definitely not in that bracket.

City are inactive this weekend and return to action next Wednesday against Colchester, with three of their next four league matches being on home soil.

11: Doncaster Rovers WWDLLL (down three)

A stressful season has got a whole load worse by virtue of a pitiful league loss at Burton and a weak EFL Trophy elimination at Crewe - to continue Rovers’ pathetic away statistics in 2021-22.

Thankfully for their sakes, Doncaster now have three successive home games, starting with an FA Cup tie against Mansfield Town.