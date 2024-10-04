Rotherham United manager Steve Evans provides updates on trio ahead of League One game with Reading

ROTHERHAM United boss Steve Evans says he will run the rule over Sean Raggett, Liam Kelly and Hakeem Odoffin today (Friday) before deciding whether they will be involved in Saturday’s League One home game with Reading at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Centre-back Raggett has been out for the past two games with a knee issue and failed a fitness test ahead of Tuesday’s 1-0 victory at Cambridge United.

Odoffin has also been sidelined for the recent away matches at Cambridge and Shrewsbury with a hamstring problem, but has been back working on the training ground ahead of the Royals test.

Midfielder Kelly, who has missed the past month with a hamstring injury, will also be tested prior to tomorrow’s game.

RELIEF: Rotherham United manager Steve Evans

Evans said: “The three boys, Sean, Liam and Big Hakeem, will get tested today. We'll see how they come through that.

"They were out for long periods on the grass yesterday (Thursday), training beside us. They have to be 100 per cent to be included in the squad.

"We'll make an informed decision after speaking to the medical team.

“They were training beside us, which was the plan. We'll see what parts of full training they can do today.

"If all three don't make it, they're extremely close. I won't involve them on Tuesday (Trophy game with Newcastle United under-21s) for obvious reasons.

"They certainly should be available for selection for the Peterborough game.”

Tuesday’s away win – the club’s first one in the league on their travels since November 2022 – has provided a huge psychological fillip ahead of this weekend’s fixture, according to Evans.

He commented: “The boys were back in yesterday and everything has been good. Training has been bright and purposeful.