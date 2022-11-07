The Millers lost forwards Conor Washington and Georgie Kelly to injury within five minutes of each other in the 2-1 defeat to Norwich City at the weekend.

Defender Grant Hall also limped off 10 minutes into the second half.

It makes Tuesday’s Championship trip to Bramall Lane to face a Sheffield United side that just put five past promotion rivals Burnley, all the more daunting.

Rotherham United's Conor Washington aggravated an existing injury in the defeat to Norwich (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Millers manager Matt Taylor said: "First impressions of Georgie’s injury are it’s quite serious, for him to pull up in the manner he did suggests a significant tear to that hamstring.

"He’ll have a scan in the next couple of days but it’s looking like he’ll be out for a number of weeks.

"Conor’s is a knee/joint injury as opposed to a muscular injury. We are aware of problems Conor has had in the past in relation to that knee, it sometimes flares up and it flared up quite dramatically in that second half.

"We will find out in the next couple of days what he requires.”

Georgie Kelly damaged his hamstring on Saturday (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Defensively, the update on Hall could mean Rotherham again turn to an old warrior at the back.

"Grant Hall’s is a lesser muscular injury than Georgie’s,” sais Taylor, “but still significant enough for him to be unavailable tomorrow night. It’s one we’ve been getting consistently which is a fatigue based injury, which will be 10 to 14 days.

"I don’t expect him to play any part these next two games and then it’s a race to try and get him fit for the return.

"But Richard Wood is okay (after Saturday), better than expected. In fairness to Woody, he got another 90 miniutes under his belt against some top quality opposition. But naturally as he is always is, after every game, there’s fatigue, stiffness, tiredness, aches and pains.

"We’ve tried our best to offload of him of Saturday-Tuesday, Saturday-Tuesday, but we’ll have to see what we’ve got available elsewhere as to whether he starts the game but hopefully he’s available.”

Rotherham haven’t won for five games and are limping towards the prolongued month-long break for the World Cup which begins after the trip to Luton on Saturday.

"We need the break, not just in terms of the bodes and the way they are, but the amount of games we’ve played and lack of training time within that as well,” said Taylor.

