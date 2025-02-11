Rotherham United player ratings as deadline signing combines quality and workrate

Rotherham United took a 0-0 draw from their League One trip to Blackpool – but it could have been better.

Jordan Hugill produced a bad miss in the second half and the Millers were angry they did not get a penalty for a ful on Pelly Ruddock-Mpanza.

Dillon Phillips – lucky not to be caught out when he left his area in the first half but made some useful saves 7

Joe Rafferty – needs to deliver better as a wing-back 6

Hakeem Odoffin – an important early intervention and a good header saved before he pushed into midfield in the push for victory 7

Cameron Humphreys – slotted in well to the heart of a back three after a stint in midfield 7

Zak Jules – played his part in a solid start to the game – and a clean sheet 6

Reece James – the formation demanded more from the wing-backs 6

Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu – a good mixture of work-rate and quality on the ball 8

Liam Kelly – showed his experience after a slow start 7

Joe Powell – put himself about and got balls into the box 7

Sam Nombe – held the ball up well and caused a few problems 7

Jordan Hugill – no lack of effort but a bad second-half miss 6

Substitutes:

Louise Sibley (for Kelly, 78) – limited impact from the bench 5

Andre Green (for Hugill, 90) – N/A