Rotherham United player ratings as Hamish Douglas produces more than just a vital goal
At 2-0 down, it looked like the Millers’ good run in League One was about to come to an end, but they fought back well to claim a point which moves them into the top half.
Cameron Dawson – made a couple of first-half saves with his feet and produced a strong hand when Burton could have turned a 2-0 lead into 3-0 7
Joe Rafferty – made an important goalline clearance 7
Hamish Douglas – was doing his day job well on his first league start before he popped up with a stoppage-time equaliser 8
Reece James – brought important experience to the back three 6
Dan Gore – did a good job as the midfield bodyguard 7
Denzel Hall – worked busily up and down the right and it was his shot which got his team back into the game 7
Shaun McWilliams – buzzed about to no great effect and was substituted at half-time 5
Kian Spence – could not be blamed for the slip which created Burton's second goal 6
Joe Powell – the Millers could have done with more from him in crossing positions 6
Ar'Jany Martha – produced a couple of gorgeous touches, but very little end product for all the promise 6
Sam Nombe – worked hard up front and put in a full 90-plus-minute shift 6
Substitutes:
Martin Sherif (for McWilliams, HT) – dragged a shot and missed a great headed chance late on to win the game 5
Josh Benson (for Hall, 72) – delivered the corner Douglas headed in 6
Jordan Hugill (for James, 90+2) – N/A
Lenny Agbaire (for Spence, 90+6) – N/A
Not used: Cann, Yearwood, Duncan.