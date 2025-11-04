Rotherham United player ratings as Hamish Douglas produces more than just a vital goal

Rotherham United made their fans wait until deep into stoppage-time to claim a point at home to Burton Albion.

Cameron Dawson – made a couple of first-half saves with his feet and produced a strong hand when Burton could have turned a 2-0 lead into 3-0 7

Joe Rafferty – made an important goalline clearance 7

Hamish Douglas – was doing his day job well on his first league start before he popped up with a stoppage-time equaliser 8

Reece James – brought important experience to the back three 6

Dan Gore – did a good job as the midfield bodyguard 7

Denzel Hall – worked busily up and down the right and it was his shot which got his team back into the game 7

HEAD BOY: Rotherham United centre-back Hamish Douglas (second Millers player from the right) makes it 2-2 (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Shaun McWilliams – buzzed about to no great effect and was substituted at half-time 5

Kian Spence – could not be blamed for the slip which created Burton's second goal 6

Joe Powell – the Millers could have done with more from him in crossing positions 6

Ar'Jany Martha – produced a couple of gorgeous touches, but very little end product for all the promise 6

Sam Nombe – worked hard up front and put in a full 90-plus-minute shift 6

Substitutes:

Martin Sherif (for McWilliams, HT) – dragged a shot and missed a great headed chance late on to win the game 5

Josh Benson (for Hall, 72) – delivered the corner Douglas headed in 6

Jordan Hugill (for James, 90+2) – N/A

Lenny Agbaire (for Spence, 90+6) – N/A