Rotherham United player ratings see goal-taker and goal-maker share the honours

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 5th Oct 2024, 18:16 GMT
Rotherham United came from behind to claim an important 2-1 win over Reading.

Goals from Sam Nombe and Hakeem Odoffin saw the Millers to victory at the New York Stadium.

Cameron Dawson – it ought to have been irrelevant but his late save from Cameron Humphreys was crucial 8

Joe Rafferty – good looped cross for the winning goal 7

Cameron Humphreys – defended well but he owes Dawson a very big drink 6

Jamie McCart – did his day job and caused problems at set pieces 7

Reece James – put in a couple of good first-half balls 7

Christ Tiehi – worked hard for the cause 6

CROSSES: Rotherham United's Joe Powell
CROSSES: Rotherham United's Joe Powell

Hakeem Odoffin – high work-rate and he scored the winner 7

Joe Powell – his deliveries were important, particularly in making the equaliser 8

Mallik Wilks – had plenty of shots but unable to find the net 7

Jonson Clarke-Harris – still to show he can be the player Rotherham thought they had re-signed 6

Sam Nombe – a great near post run for the equaliser and unlucky to see a wonderful curling effort so well saved 8

Substitutes:

Cohen Bramall (for James, 65) – came on and kept things steady defensively 5

Shaun McWilliams (for Tiehi, 82) – N/A

Jordan Hugill (for Clarke-Harris, 82) – N/A

Alex MacDonald (for Odoffin, 88) – N/A

Jack Holmes (for Wilks, 88) – N/A

Not used: Hungbo, Phillips.

