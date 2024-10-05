Rotherham United player ratings see goal-taker and goal-maker share the honours
Cameron Dawson – it ought to have been irrelevant but his late save from Cameron Humphreys was crucial 8
Joe Rafferty – good looped cross for the winning goal 7
Cameron Humphreys – defended well but he owes Dawson a very big drink 6
Jamie McCart – did his day job and caused problems at set pieces 7
Reece James – put in a couple of good first-half balls 7
Christ Tiehi – worked hard for the cause 6
Hakeem Odoffin – high work-rate and he scored the winner 7
Joe Powell – his deliveries were important, particularly in making the equaliser 8
Mallik Wilks – had plenty of shots but unable to find the net 7
Jonson Clarke-Harris – still to show he can be the player Rotherham thought they had re-signed 6
Sam Nombe – a great near post run for the equaliser and unlucky to see a wonderful curling effort so well saved 8
Substitutes:
Cohen Bramall (for James, 65) – came on and kept things steady defensively 5
Shaun McWilliams (for Tiehi, 82) – N/A
Jordan Hugill (for Clarke-Harris, 82) – N/A
Alex MacDonald (for Odoffin, 88) – N/A
Jack Holmes (for Wilks, 88) – N/A
Not used: Hungbo, Phillips.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.