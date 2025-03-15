Rotherham United player ratings: Uninspiring display reflected as Exeter City draw makes for tough viewing
The Millers may have claimed a point but it was a turgid affair that desperately lacked quality.
Reece James gave Rotherham the lead, lashing home on the rebound after Mallik Wilks’ effort was saved, but Exeter levelled through Alex Hartridge after the break.
Neither side looked particularly likely to clinch three points, although there were opportunities for both the Millers and the Grecians in the latter stages.
Here are The Yorkshire Post’s player ratings from the New York Stadium.
Dillon Phillips - Admittedly had a lot of deliveries to deal with but did not always look assured. 5
Joe Rafferty - Battled but offered little quality. 6
Hakeem Odoffin - The most assured of Rotherham’s centre-backs. Made a crucial goal-line clearance to thwart Exeter in the first half. 7
Cameron Humphreys - A few shaky moments and instances of poor positioning in the first half. Settled after the break. 5
Reece James - Fired Rotherham into the lead but lacked composure over the course of the 90 minutes. 6
Liam Kelly - Strong in the tackle and tidy with his recycling of the ball. A steady performance in front of the back four to mark his return to the starting XI. 7
Shaun McWillams - Struggled to get involved in a game that largely bypassed the midfield. 5
Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu - See above. Did not really manage to impose himself on the game. 5
Joe Powell - A few neat touches but could hardly be described as influential. 5
Mallik Wilks - Enabled Reece James to open the scoring with a moment of quality. The brighter of the front two, which is not a huge compliment. 6
Sam Nombe - Squandered a huge opportunity in the first half and lacked sharpness. A tough day a the office against his former club. 4
Substitutes
Joshua Kayode - Offered little after stepping off the bench. 5
Louie Sibley - N/A.