Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United are set to renew their intense rivalry.

After years in different divisions, the Steel City’s professional clubs were reacquainted in a fiery derby back in November.

The Blades secured the bragging rights, edging past their fierce rivals with a goal from Tyrese Campbell.

Chris Wilder’s men have remained on course in their hunt for promotion to the Premier League, a feat the Owls are also chasing.

Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United are preparing to do battle once again. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Wednesday may be outsiders for promotion but have enjoyed a strong start to the month and will fancy their chances of an upset on their home turf.

Ahead of a huge derby showdown, The Yorkshire Post have predicted how the two sides will line up at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday (4-2-3-1)

Goalkeeper: James Beadle

Has faced criticism at times this season, but is undeniably a talented stopper. Appears certain to start before he links up with England under-21s.

Right-back: Dominic Iorfa

A more pragmatic option than Pol Valentin, Iorfa’s defensive steel may be called upon for the derby challenge.

Centre-back: Michael Ihiekwe

His future as an Owl looked uncertain in the winter window but he has enjoyed a resurgence of late.

Centre-back: Max Lowe

The former Blade will face a chorus of boos from the travelling fans - but he has become incredibly important for the Owls.

Left-back: Ryo Hatuse

He has made a bright start to his Wednesday career and will be fresh having dropped out for Marvin Johnson in midweek.

Central midfield: Nathaniel Chalobah

An impressive showing from the bench against Norwich City may well have landed Chalobah a derby start. His defensive nous could prove key against Sheffield United’s talented midfield.

Central midfield: Shea Charles

A player previously eyed by Sheffield United, Charles will most likely be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Central midfield/attacking midfield: Barry Bannan

Charles may well be one of the first, but the Owls captain will most likely be the first. The deployment of Chalobah as a midfield enforcer could free Bannan up to conduct attacks with more freedom.

Barry Bannan is a crucial cog in Danny Rohl's Sheffield Wednesday machine. | Molly Darlington/Getty Image

Right wing: Josh Windass

Another who looks nailed on to start at Hillsborough. The tricky playmaker will be brimming with confidence after registering a goal and an assist in midweek.

Left wing: Djeidi Gassama

Has come into his own as an attacking outlet for the Owls and appears set to be tasked with tormenting the Blades.

Forward: Callum Paterson

Like Ihiekwe, Paterson has enjoyed a revival at Wednesday. His physicality may be crucial if the Owls are to unsettle the Blades.

Sheffield United (4-2-3-1)

Goalkeeper: Michael Cooper

Has there been a better goalkeeper in the Championship this season? Many would argue there has not been.

Michael Cooper has impressed between the sticks for Sheffield United this season. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Right-back: Femi Seriki

Injury has deprived Wilder of the services of Alfie Gilchrist and Harry Clarke recently - therefore responsibility may again fall on Seriki’s shoulders.

Centre-back: Anel Ahmedhodzic

He made an appearance off the bench in midweek and temptation to start the imposing defender in such an important game may prove strong.

Centre-back: Jack Robinson

Robinson has not missed a league game since early November. His absence would come as a surprise.

Left-back: Harrison Burrows

Not always the most solid defensively, but could cause Wednesday some real problems in the final third.

Central midfield: Hamza Choudhury

A tight call. Sydie Peck would relish the cut and thrust of the derby but Choudhury’s status as a more seasoned professional gives him the edge here.

Central midfield: Vinicius Souza

The midfielder is on the comeback trail and temptation to start him may just prove too strong if he is fit enough.

Attacking midfield: Gustavo Hamer

Following his absence from the starting XI in midweek, Hamer will be raring to go. He delivered a classy display in the derby back in November.

Right wing: Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

The on-loan Crystal Palace wideman has not been electric of late, but has the tools to cut Wednesday open.

Left wing: Ben Brereton Diaz

A regular fixture since his return to Bramall Lane, a start for the Chile international appears probable.

Forward: Tyrese Campbell

