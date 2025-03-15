Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United: Predicted XIs as both sides make bold changes
After years in different divisions, the Steel City’s professional clubs were reacquainted in a fiery derby back in November.
The Blades secured the bragging rights, edging past their fierce rivals with a goal from Tyrese Campbell.
Chris Wilder’s men have remained on course in their hunt for promotion to the Premier League, a feat the Owls are also chasing.
Wednesday may be outsiders for promotion but have enjoyed a strong start to the month and will fancy their chances of an upset on their home turf.
Ahead of a huge derby showdown, The Yorkshire Post have predicted how the two sides will line up at Hillsborough.
Sheffield Wednesday (4-2-3-1)
Goalkeeper: James Beadle
Has faced criticism at times this season, but is undeniably a talented stopper. Appears certain to start before he links up with England under-21s.
Right-back: Dominic Iorfa
A more pragmatic option than Pol Valentin, Iorfa’s defensive steel may be called upon for the derby challenge.
Centre-back: Michael Ihiekwe
His future as an Owl looked uncertain in the winter window but he has enjoyed a resurgence of late.
Centre-back: Max Lowe
The former Blade will face a chorus of boos from the travelling fans - but he has become incredibly important for the Owls.
Left-back: Ryo Hatuse
He has made a bright start to his Wednesday career and will be fresh having dropped out for Marvin Johnson in midweek.
Central midfield: Nathaniel Chalobah
An impressive showing from the bench against Norwich City may well have landed Chalobah a derby start. His defensive nous could prove key against Sheffield United’s talented midfield.
Central midfield: Shea Charles
A player previously eyed by Sheffield United, Charles will most likely be one of the first names on the teamsheet.
Central midfield/attacking midfield: Barry Bannan
Charles may well be one of the first, but the Owls captain will most likely be the first. The deployment of Chalobah as a midfield enforcer could free Bannan up to conduct attacks with more freedom.
Right wing: Josh Windass
Another who looks nailed on to start at Hillsborough. The tricky playmaker will be brimming with confidence after registering a goal and an assist in midweek.
Left wing: Djeidi Gassama
Has come into his own as an attacking outlet for the Owls and appears set to be tasked with tormenting the Blades.
Forward: Callum Paterson
Like Ihiekwe, Paterson has enjoyed a revival at Wednesday. His physicality may be crucial if the Owls are to unsettle the Blades.
Sheffield United (4-2-3-1)
Goalkeeper: Michael Cooper
Has there been a better goalkeeper in the Championship this season? Many would argue there has not been.
Right-back: Femi Seriki
Injury has deprived Wilder of the services of Alfie Gilchrist and Harry Clarke recently - therefore responsibility may again fall on Seriki’s shoulders.
Centre-back: Anel Ahmedhodzic
He made an appearance off the bench in midweek and temptation to start the imposing defender in such an important game may prove strong.
Centre-back: Jack Robinson
Robinson has not missed a league game since early November. His absence would come as a surprise.
Left-back: Harrison Burrows
Not always the most solid defensively, but could cause Wednesday some real problems in the final third.
Central midfield: Hamza Choudhury
A tight call. Sydie Peck would relish the cut and thrust of the derby but Choudhury’s status as a more seasoned professional gives him the edge here.
Central midfield: Vinicius Souza
The midfielder is on the comeback trail and temptation to start him may just prove too strong if he is fit enough.
Attacking midfield: Gustavo Hamer
Following his absence from the starting XI in midweek, Hamer will be raring to go. He delivered a classy display in the derby back in November.
Right wing: Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
The on-loan Crystal Palace wideman has not been electric of late, but has the tools to cut Wednesday open.
Left wing: Ben Brereton Diaz
A regular fixture since his return to Bramall Lane, a start for the Chile international appears probable.
Forward: Tyrese Campbell
He wrote his name into the history books by scoring the winner against Wednesday in November and would love to do so again.