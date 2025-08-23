The player ratings are in following Rotherham United’s 2-2 draw with Wigan Athletic.

Matt Hamshaw’s Millers underwhelmed in the first half, but roared back into the game with goals from Shaun McWilliams and Martin Sherif.

Fans were desperate to see the hosts hold on, but Paul Mullin managed to level late on for a resilient Wigan.

Here are The Yorkshire Post’s player ratings from the New York Stadium.

Rotherham United welcomed Wigan Athletic to the New York Stadium for their second home game of the campaign. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

Cameron Dawson - Difficult to blame him for the goals and made some impressive stops, including two particularly crucial ones in the dying embers. 7

Joe Rafferty - A solid performance on the right of a back three from the Millers captain. 7

Sean Raggett - Had some shaky moments but settled into the game. 6

Reece James - Fortunate not to see red in the first half but delivered a lovely cross for Sherif to fire the Millers ahead. 6

Liam Kelly - Bypassed by the pace of the game on a tough afternoon for the veteran. Made way for McWilliams at half-time. 4

Liam Kelly was substituted at half-time with Rotherham United a goal down against Wigan Athletic. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Denzel Hall - Offered an outlet down the right but struggled to keep former Miller Joseph Hungbo under control. 6

Dan Gore - Tidy on the ball but struggled to influence the game as much as he is capable of. 6

Joe Powell - Played much deeper than he is suited to and it stifled his creativity. It also exposed the weaknesses in his game. 6

Marvin Kaleta - Rotherham’s brightest spark in the final third but looked defensively suspect at times and Fraser Murray made use of the space vacated in behind. Went off in the second half. 7

Martin Sherif - A winner on his debut and plenty of glimpses of his ability over the course of the 90 minutes. 7

Jordan Hugill - Did little to silence doubters on a frustrating afternoon for the frontman. Hooked at the break. 5

Substitutes

Shaun McWilliams - Gave Rotherham a massive boost with his tenacity and put the hosts back on level terms with a well-struck effort. 8

Kion Etete - Put himself about and held the ball up after entering the fray. Very bright. 7

Ar’Jany Martha - Added energy in the second half. 6