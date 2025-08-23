Rotherham United 2 Wigan Athletic 2: Tale of two halves as Shaun McWilliams and Martin Sherif goals clinch draw
The visitors spent the opening 45 minutes in almost complete control, looking a class above a disjointed Millers side.
An own goal from Sean Raggett gave the Latics a well-deserved lead and the hosts were fortunate to end the half with just a one-goal deficit to overturn.
However, the Millers were reinvigorated at the break and fired back through substitute Shaun McWilliams. With a spring in their step, the Millers hunted a second and levelled via debutant Martin Sherif.
Rotherham looked to be heading for victory, but a late header from Paul Mullin ensured the spoils were shared in South Yorkshire.
First half
Rotherham aggressively leapt onto the front foot in the opening minutes, sparking some early hope of a positive display being put on.
Marvin Kaleta had defenders back-pedalling in the opening exchanges, testing Wigan with some teasing deliveries.
A blocked Joe Powell shot was the best those early deliveries led to and before long, the visitors had assumed control.
Joseph Hungbo went close against his former club, capitalising on a miscued Denzel Hall clearance to work Cameron Dawson at point blank range.
The wideman was given another opportunity after darting across the box to meet a cross from the right, but could not adjust his feet in time and bundled wide.
Wigan were getting joy down the flanks, exploiting the spaces left vacant by the advanced positions of the Rotherham wing-backs.
Fraser Murray shrugged off challenges on an incisive dart in behind and was seemingly unfortunate not to get a free-kick after being hacked to the floor by Reece James’ trailing boot. Many in the ground expected a red card for James, never mind a free-kick.
There were also calls for Liam Kelly to see red when he crashed into Tyrese Francois with little control and was booked.
Seemingly buoyed by their spell under the cosh, Rotherham briefly awoke and Jordan Hugill forced Sam Ticke into a full-stretch save with a header.
However, excitement in the New York Stadium was fleeting as the Millers quickly retreated to the back foot.
Jordan Hugill had cut an isolated figure for much of the first half but did find himself teed up by Hall with half-time approaching. The experienced frontman volleyed into the ground and saw his effort sail over the crossbar.
Daniel Gore then crashed into the box to latch on to a Martin Sherif knockdown, but could not get the best of Tickle.
In cruel fashion, Wigan broke the deadlock just as Rotherham seemed to be finding some rhythm. Murray had tormented the hosts all half and threaded through to Ryan Trevitt, who fired a shot across goal that was knocked over the line by Raggett.
Second half
The introduction of McWilliams to the midfield, in place of Kelly, gave Rotherham a significant boost in the second half.
Wigan were pinned back in the early stages, although the Millers failed to carve out any golden opportunities.
However, Rotherham continued to up the ante and made the breakthrough they were chasing on the hour mark.
The ball fell to McWilliams on the edge of the box and the midfielder made no mistake drilling into the bottom corner to level proceedings.
Referee Oliver Langford had done little to endear himself to either fanbase and drew even more ire with a controversial handball decision that went against the Millers.
Rotherham’s players were convinced Jensen Weir had handled inside the box, but appeals for a penalty fell on deaf ears.
Wigan roared back into the affair but it was not a case of one-way traffic, with both sides seemingly set on clinching three points.
It was Rotherham who managed to edge ahead, taking the lead through Sherif after the loanee turned home a James cross.
Matt Hamshaw’s Millers appeared to be heading for an important win, only for Wigan loanee Mullin to spoil the party.
Murray’s corner was flicked into the marksman’s direction by Maleace Asamoah Jr and he nodded home to salvage a point.
Wigan very nearly went home with three points rather than one, but Dawson denied Mullin in the dying embers.
The game continued at a frantic pace until the full-time whistle, but there was not to be another twist in the entertaining affair.