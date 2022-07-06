Rotherham United reject bids for Ben Wiles and Dan Barlaser as Millers target another five signings

Manager Paul Warne revealed from the club's pre-season training camp on Croatia that a "decent bid" had been rejected for Barlaser while three offers have now been turned down for Wiles.

Wiles has been linked with several Championship clubs, including Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United, but Rotherham are intent on keeping both players unless a substantial offer arrives.

“It is not a selling club but unless you're Man City everyone has a price on their head," said Warne.

“We've turned down a decent bid for Dan Barlaser, we've turned down three bids for Wilesy, the last was over £2m. These are very good players that we value. We don't want to sell.

“At the moment, the offers that have come in are nowhere near our valuation. They are our players, they understand it, I have spoken honestly about it with both players.

"We are a really healthy club, we know what we are, but we don't want people to come in and take our players, they are our prized assets.”

The Millers confirmed their sixth signing of the summer on Tuesday night as Cameron Humphreys joined on a free transfer following his departure from Belgian First Division A side Zulte Waregem.

BID REJECTED: By Rotherham United for midfielder Dan Barlaser. Picture: Getty Images.

He has signed a three-year deal but Warne is keen to bring in more Championship experience in all areas of his squad.

"We need to sign at least two more defensive players and I would like another midfielder, as I know the intensity of the Championship," continued Warne.

"We would like another attacking option at least. I would like to get five more in.

"As always, with loans they come late so that market will start picking up. They always take a little bit longer. We just need to add some more quality and some more Championship experience."