Rotherham United team news: Millers aim to make most of latest injury bow

Just as two key players are on the verge of returning from injury, captain Jonson Clarke-Harris is expected to miss the next three weeks.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But manager Steve Evans is determined to use the time the 30-year-old striker is on the sidelines to ensure he comes back stronger after a slow start to his second spell at the club.

Clarke-Harris injured his hamstring putting the Millers 3-1 up against his former club Peterborough United on Saturday. Without him, they went on to draw 3-3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think he's going to be about three weeks," revealed Evans. "It's a blow.

"We can identify on the goal where he does it. It's when he stretches to strike the ball with such power.

"It's on his opposite leg, his standing leg. He's putting some power through that when he strikes the ball.

"The good thing about Jonson is that he's a quick healer and he'll want to be out there as soon as he can."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If it is a blow for the team, it is for the player too. The goal was his fourth in eight games having failed to find the net in his first five matches back at Rotherham.

HAMSTRUNG: Rotherham United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris

But Evans sees this as an opportunity to work on the 30-year-old's general fitness.

"He'd done a lot of cardio work," said Evans. "I've had a meeting with the medical team about stepping that up further. Because he's out of the team it gives us an opportunity to enhance that.

"He was getting nearer to where we wanted him to be. He'd gone from five or six out of 10 to up to eight."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the more positive side, the sagas over Sean Raggett and Liam Kelly's absences could come to an end at home to Wrexham on Saturday.

Defender Raggett has been out for a month through injury, midfielder Kelly for seven weeks.

"Sean has been out training and so has Liam," said Evans. "Liam is probably a step nearer than Sean. He took part in a practice match on Monday and was really good, so that's a positive.

"Sean's slightly behind that but in contention for tomorrow.

"Both are available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Liam is probably 8/10 ready. He played in the practice match and has trained every day since.