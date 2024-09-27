Rotherham United team news: Why Steve Evans is refusing to take risks over latest fitness concerns

Steve Evans says he will not take a risk with Sean Raggett at the weekend, even though his Rotherham United side are already playing catch-up in League One.

Expectations were high for this season but relegated Rotherham have picked up just six points from their opening seven matches, adding extra urgency to Saturday's trip to Shrewsbury Town, who have only three.

Minor injuries to Jonson Clarke-Harris, Mallik Wilks and another to defender Raggett will give Evans decisions to make on Saturday, but he says he will err on the side of caution if needs be.

Summer signing Ragett has already missed seven games this season with a twisted knee, and after one game back he has now suffered a similar but less serious-looking problem with the other one.

AERIAL ABILITY: Rotherham United defender Sean Raggett (centre) showed his qualities against Birmingham City

"He's twisted his knee a little bit," said Evans. "It's nothing serious but it's enough to give us a concern. It's a different leg this time.

"It was just an innocent one when he was practising heading. He loves to practise. He landed and twisted it a little bit.

"If it was the last day of the season we'd put him out there.

"I will not, despite results not being there for us at the minute, allow players to go out there for us if they're not 100 per cent. That could then give us 12/15-week problems as opposed to a one-week problem. We hope he'll be on the coach."

The same goes for Clarke-Harris and Wilks, who were also due to undergo a fitness test before the Millers headed south later on Thursday.

Rotherham have another away game at Cambridge United on Tuesday.

Ragett showed at Birmingham City last week why Evans is so keen to have him.

"His performance spoke volumes about him," said the Scot. "It was one of the better points of the afternoon.

"He was commanding and strong. I don't remember Birmingham winning too many headers. They did their best work on the floor.

"He's a big threat in opposition boxes as well."

Wilks, who is on loan from Sheffield Wednesday, trained on Wednesday after an ankle knock, so should have a good chance of being involved at the New Meadow.